Good News, Virginia: IXL Launches State-Specific Edition of LevelUp Diagnostic

"Too often, assessment has been treated as the end of a chapter in learning, when it should really be the start of what comes next," said Paul Mishkin, CEO of IXL Learning. "LevelUp changes that—connecting what students know today to the skills that move them ahead tomorrow—and we're excited to bring this innovative assessment to schools across Virginia."

A modern assessment experience

Built using cutting-edge psychometric principles, the LevelUp Diagnostic delivers fast and accurate insights. Traditional interim assessments can consume an entire day, leaving teachers with less time for instruction. LevelUp changes that by delivering a complete, standards-aligned evaluation in math and English language arts in just 45-60 minutes. By significantly reducing testing time, the platform gives educators valuable hours back so they can focus on what they do best: teaching. And there's no waiting around for results either. As soon as students finish, educators receive precise data on grade-level proficiency, along with a full breakdown by strand.

Something special, just for Virginia

To provide deeper support for Virginia schools, LevelUp features a new Virginia Standards Performance report. This tool offers direct visibility into how students are performing on SOLs based on their LevelUp results, allowing educators to see which standards students have mastered, pinpoint trouble spots and tailor instruction accordingly ahead of year-end testing.

A clear path forward

But understanding student performance is just the starting point. LevelUp bridges the gap by guiding learners directly into meaningful instruction. Once students complete the diagnostic, they receive personalized action plans featuring skill recommendations from IXL's curriculum, highlighting exactly what to work on to close knowledge gaps.

And since learning doesn't stop between benchmarks, LevelUp also offers Real-Time mode—giving educators the flexibility to decide how and when to assess students. In just 10 minutes a week, learners answer questions that refine their scores and update their action plans, so teachers always have a current picture of where students stand and how to help them improve.

IXL is currently used by 1 in 3 learners in Virginia and nearly 70 percent of districts across the state. To learn more about IXL's impact across Virginia, visit https://www.ixl.com/us/virginia.

About IXL

Currently used by 18 million students and 96 of the top 100 U.S. school districts, IXL is an all-inclusive educational platform providing a comprehensive PK-12 curriculum, instructional resources, actionable analytics and a state-of-the-art assessment suite. Available in more than 120 languages, IXL's end-to-end teaching and learning solution supports personalized instruction in math, English language arts, science, social studies and Spanish. With more than 200 billion questions asked and answered worldwide, IXL is helping schools and parents successfully boost student achievement. The IXL Learning family of products also includes Rosetta Stone, Dictionary.com, Thesaurus.com, TPT, SpanishDictionary.com, inglés.com, FrenchDictionary.com, Wyzant, Vocabulary.com, ABCya, Education.com, Carson Dellosa Education and Evan-Moor Educational Publishers. To learn more about IXL, visit www.ixl.com, facebook.com/IXL and x.com/IXLLearning.

Press Contact

Eric Bates

IXL Learning

[email protected]

SOURCE IXL Learning