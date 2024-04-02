Major Milestone Reached in $3 Billion Conservation Campaign for Wildlife, People

International campaign reaches $2 billion with two years remaining

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A historic international fundraising campaign to protect and restore wetland habitats across North America has reached the $2 billion mark. The campaign, "Conservation For a Continent. Our Wetlands. Our Legacy" aims to raise $3 billion by 2026 to provide cleaner water for communities and wildlife.

The united groups behind this effort are Ducks Unlimited, Inc., Ducks Unlimited Canada, Ducks Unlimited de México and Wetlands America Trust.

Conservation For a Continent is one of the largest fundraising efforts launched in North America devoted to landscape conservation and the future of our outdoors heritage. Much of the funding will support immediate large-scale projects to build back nature in all 50 states, Canada and Mexico.

Together, the organizations have already conserved more than 18 million acres of wetlands and grasslands across the continent since 1937. In addition, the partners are part of a multi-year effort to advance species and habitat conservation across 1 billion acres of Canada's Boreal Forest.

"This $2 billion milestone speaks to the trust our supporters have in these organizations to deliver new heights of conservation," said Ducks Unlimited President Chuck Smith. "But even with this impressive total, we still must raise another $1 billion within two years. It's a monumental goal, but a goal this coalition has proven we can accomplish."

Peacefully disguised as breathtaking marshes, wetlands relentlessly perform their job as powerhouses for biodiversity, water quality and recreational playgrounds. Yet more than ever, these landscapes, some of the most productive ecosystems on earth, are threatened and lost every day.

Wetlands provide food and shelter for more than 900 species of plants and animals and are crucial to the populations of waterfowl and other migratory birds. Encompassing just 6% of the Earth's land surface, wetlands support the lifecycle needs of 40% of all plant and animal species.

These habitats are just as vital to people across North America. Environmental resilience, natural infrastructure and water sustainability are all critical to society. Wetlands are uniquely positioned to address climate adaptation by filtering pollutants from water, buffering coasts from rising sea levels and protecting communities from the impacts of flooding.

Learn more about where Ducks Unlimited works, how we conserve wetlands and who supports the organization by visiting www.ducks.org/campaign.

Media Contact:

Chris Sebastian

[email protected]

(734) 649-4680

SOURCE Ducks Unlimited, Inc.