Major Milestone: TCab Tech's E20 eVTOL Successfully Completes Manned Flight Test!

SHANGHAI, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, TCab Tech has achieved a significant breakthrough in R&D phase with the successful completion of the first manned flight test of E20 eVTOL. The test was carried out by company's Chief Test Pilot, with Founder & CEO Yon Wui NG onboard. This flight test not only demonstrates the company's confidence in its eVTOL aircraft but also verifies the reliability of the aircraft systems. The company will continue to advance subsequent flight tests and airworthiness certification, aiming to achieve its certification goals according to plan.

"The test flight was in overall very smooth. Sitting inside the cabin, the noise was much lower than a helicopter. It was a proud and exciting moment to ride in an eVTOL developed and manufactured by our own team. I kept filming with my phone throughout; an unforgettable experience," said Yon, Founder and CEO of TCab Tech, who was happy with the E20's safety, comfort, quietness, and stability.

The success of this manned flight test signifies that TCab Tech continues to maintain a leading position in the global eVTOL sector. Moving forward, TCab Tech remains committed to rigorous R&D and steady progress, striving to deliver a green, efficient, and accessible Chinese solution for global air mobility.

Contact: [email protected]; Website: https://www.tcabtech.com/en/

SOURCE TCab Tech