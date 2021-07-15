Major New Sponsors Commit to Pay It Forward 9/11 to Promote Acts of Kindness

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pay It Forward 9/11, a kindness charity providing unique opportunities for individuals and organizations to give back in commemoration of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 has been joined by major sponsors. These include "Love, Tito's" the philanthropic arm of Tito's Handmade Vodka; the worldwide hit musical "Come From Away;" John Gallin & Son, a New York-based general contracting firm specializing in commercial interiors and the Wichita-based A Z Advisory Group, a consulting firm providing strategic planning and executive coaching. Through the generosity of its new sponsors, Pay It Forward 9/11 will continue its mission to spread kindness and compassion and promote unity across our nation.

"Pay It Forward 9/11 was founded to inspire and promote the kindness and generosity our organization has been shown by our sponsors," said Kevin Tuerff, Pay It Forward 9/11 President and Founder. "We are extremely grateful to Love, Tito's, John Gallin & Son, "Come From Away" and the A Z Advisory Group for supporting our goal of 20,000 acts of kindness by September 11th."

Pay it Forward 9/11 recently updated its website, https://www.payitforward911.org to make it easier to participate and/or donate. Upgraded with bold graphics and videos showing examples of random acts of kindness, a new Pledge Map shows the locations of participating companies and organizations across the globe. Not just donation focused, Pay It Forward welcomes participation as well from human resources managers or civic group leaders.

Tuerff and more than 6,000 other passengers stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, Canada on 9/11, were inspired by the boundless acts of generosity and kindness shown by the people of Gander. The story of Gander also inspired the Broadway and worldwide hit musical "Come From Away," which carries the Pay It Forward 9/11 message in every performance around the world.

To help spread the word and increase participation in this year's event visit our Facebook page or email [email protected]. You can also register your 2021 commitment for Pay It Forward 9/11 on our web page.

Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is a nonprofit organization registered in the State of New York and is a 501(c)3 organization registered with the Internal Revenue Service. Contributions are tax-deductible.

SOURCE Pay It Forward 9/11

