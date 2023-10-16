Major New York City Broadcasters Launch NEXTGEN TV in Nation's Largest Market on October 16

Public Television's WLIW21 of The WNET Group Leads Transition as First Full Power ATSC 3.0 Station in a Top Market in Partnership with CBS, NBC and Telemundo stations

Viewers can receive WCBS, WLIW, WMBQ, WNBC, WNET, and WNJU via NEXTGEN TV over the air via supported TVs and devices

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of TV is coming to New York. Beginning October 16, viewers in the #1 television market in the country will be able to receive six local channels broadcasting NEXTGEN TV over-the-air: WCBS (2), WLIW (21), WMBQ-CD (46), WNBC (NBC 4), WNET (13), and WNJU (Telemundo 47). WLIW21 will host ATSC 3.0 for all participating stations by carrying its own signal and simulcasts from the other partner stations in a market that boasts a population of over 7.7 million TV households, according to the 2023 Nielsen DMA Rankings. All channels will be carried by WLIW21, but they will appear on their originally assigned local station lineups on all NEXTGEN TV receivers.

The WNET Group is uniquely positioned as host or "lighthouse" in this commercial/non-commercial station partnership as the local operator of two full-power signals after moving WLIW21 to One World Trade Center in 2019 in anticipation of the upcoming ATSC 3.0 technology.

"WLIW21 is the first full power station to convert to NEXTGEN TV in the largest television market in the US — this is broadcast television history in the making," said Neal Shapiro, president and CEO of The WNET Group. "We welcome the opportunity to collaborate with WNBC, WNJU and WCBS on ATSC 3 as we navigate the challenges and opportunities of this digital evolution. I'm confident this partnership will ensure the best possible outcome for our New York area viewers."

NEXTGEN TV is designed to enhance the best of local broadcasting with the digital technology of broadband and create an improved and compelling experience for viewers. NEXTGEN TV will support a wide range of features including 4K resolution, interactivity, high dynamic range (HDR) video, advanced emergency messaging, additional CC, audio languages, and more.  Datacasting and location services are being explored by The WNET Group to support mission-driven public television programming for educational and underserved audiences.

Heartland Video Systems has been the project consultant and integrator for The WNET Group.

As ATSC 3.0 continues to roll out across the country broadcasting in more than 70 cities, NEXTGEN TV is expected to reach 70% of US television households in 2023.

NEXTGEN TV is a no-cost service. Viewers with a NEXTGEN TV supported television or device will be able to receive enhanced services. Viewers who watch television over-the-air in the New York City DMA (including all five boroughs of New York City, Long Island, portions of New York State, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania) will need to rescan their television sets following the conversion.  No action is required by cable and satellite subscribers.

About The WNET Group
The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW21, THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS, New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS, the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature, Great Performances, American Masters and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs MetroFocus and NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi. Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase, interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including multiplatform initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

SOURCE The WNET Group

