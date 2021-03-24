Major North American Insurance Carrier Goes Live with Vitech's Group Benefits Insurance Platform

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitech Systems Group today announced that a major North American insurance carrier went live with Vitech's insurance platform for their group benefits insurance products and other value-added services. The rollout is a culmination of a two-phase project to implement the carrier's entire group insurance business on Vitech's transformative Insurance solution.

The carrier initially implemented Vitech's Accident and Critical Illness components, including the Quoting through Claims and Self-Service functionalities to streamline benefits processing and increase overall user engagement. Based on Vitech's proven expertise and delivery, they added a follow-on project to implement additional group benefits components, including integrations with legacy systems to enable a modern, unified, results-based system.

"We are thrilled about the go-live of the platform, based on our deep strategic relationship, and allowing our important carrier customer to more effectively engage with their claims data as well as their client base," said Frank Vitiello, CEO of Vitech. "This implementation is a further example of our focus on customer success, by developing innovative solutions that ensure long-term customer satisfaction as well as operational excellence."

About Vitech®

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,300 professionals, serving over 100 of the world's most successful insurance, retirement and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech has been recognized by Celent as a three-time XCelent award winner. For more information, please visit https://www.vitechinc.com.

