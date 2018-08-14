Major Orthopedic Joint Replacement Implants Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022

NEW YORK, August 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Major Orthopedic Implants Replacement Global Market Opportunities And Strategies By Type Of Joint Replacement Implants: Knee Replacement Implants, Hip Replacement Implants; Hip Replacement Implants Market By Type Of Material: Ceramics, Metals, Polymers; Knee Replacement Implants Market By Type Of Material: Ceramics, Metals, Polymers; Hip Replacement Implants Market By Type Of Material Combination: Metal On Polymer, Ceramic On Polymer, Ceramic On Ceramic, Metal On Metal, Ceramic On Metal; Hip Replacement Implants Market By Type Of Fixation: Cementless, Cemented, Hybrid; Knee Replacement Implants Market By Type Of Fixation: Cementless, Cemented, Hybrid; Knee Replacement Implants Market By Type Of Material Combination: Metal On Polymer, Ceramic On Polymer; With Forecast Until 2022







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482370







Executive Summary



The major orthopedic joint replacement implants market includes implants used in knee and hip replacement surgical procedures. Knee and hip joints are affected by common disease conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, post-traumatic arthritis, injuries, and obesity. The growing prevalence of these disease conditions have led to increases in knee and hip joint replacement surgeries.







The global major orthopedic joint replacement implants market was valued at $16.6 billion in 2017. The global major orthopedic joint replacement implants market is expected to grow from $16.6 billion in 2017 to $20.1 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 3.87%. This can be attributed to increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as obesity and arthritis, and increasing awareness about the importance of joint replacement surgeries.







Knee replacement implants was the largest segment in the global major orthopedics joint replacement implants market, accounting for 53.4% of the market in 2017. The global knee replacement implants market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9.% during 2013-2022. This is mainly due to increasing numbers of total and partial knee replacement surgeries, increasing innovation of knee implants for the younger population, and increases in sports knee injuries.







North America's major orthopedic joint replacement implants market is the largest in the world. It currently accounts for 53.7% of the global major orthopedic joint replacement implants market. Western Europe is the second largest major orthopedic joint replacement implants market in the world, accounting for 19.6% of the global major orthopedic joint replacement implants market. India, China, Japan and Brazil respectively are forecast to be the fastest growing markets for major orthopedic joint replacement implants until 2022.







Major players in the major orthopedic joint replacement implant market include Depuy Synthes, Zimmer and Biomet, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, and Aesculap. In 2017, Zimmer and Biomet occupied 27.8% of the $16.6 billion market.







Description



The major orthopedic joint replacement implants market includes implants used in knee and hip replacement surgical procedures.Replacements of hip and knee joints are carried out in patients suffering from chronic pain and improper functioning of hip and knee joints.







These replacement surgeries relieve the pain and restore joint mobility.







Where is the largest and fastest growing market for majo orthopedic joint replacement implants? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The major orthopedic joint replacement implants global market report from the Business Research Company answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.







It places the market within the context of the wider information technology market, and compares it with other markets.



• The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.



• The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.



• Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.



• The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.



• The procedure numbers and cost section compares the implant costs and procedure numbers for all the countries



• Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.



• The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.







Scope



Markets covered: By type of joint - Knee replacement implants and hip replacement implants.Hip replacement market by type of material - ceramics, metals, polymers.







Knee replacement market by type of material - ceramics, metals, polymers.Hip replacement market by type of material combination - metal on polymer, ceramic on polymer, ceramic on ceramic, metal on metal, ceramic on metal.







Hip replacement market by type of fixation - cementless, cemented, hybrid.Knee replacement implants market by type of fixation - cementless, cemented, hybrid.







Knee replacement implants market by type of material combination - metal on polymer and ceramic on polymer.



Companies mentioned: Zimmer Biomet, DePuy Synthes, Aesculap, Exactech, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, DJO Global, Corin Orthopedics



Countries: China, Japan, India, Australia, USA, Brazil, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia



Regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa.



Time series: Five years historic and forecast.



Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.







Why this report?







Timely and Critical:



- Growing popularity of generic implants



- Healthcare reforms in both developed and developing countries encouraging joint replacement surgeries



- Growing awareness about knee and hip replacement surgery



- Robotic technologies increasing knee replacement surgery efficiency



- Increasing use of 3D printing technology in orthopedic implants







Reasons to Purchase



• Outperform competitors using accurate up to date demand-side dynamics information.



• Identify growth segments for investment.



• Facilitate decision making on the basis of historic and forecast data and the drivers and restraints on the market.



Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.



Stay abreast of the latest customer and market research findings



• Benchmark performance against key competitors.



• Develop strategies based on likely future developments.



• Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.



• Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis



• Gain a global perspective on the development of the market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05482370







About Reportlinker



ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.







__________________________



Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com



US: (339)-368-6001



Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

