Major Production Update: 'Los Angeles' 3D Buildings for RedShift3D for Houdini

USTER, Switzerland, Dec. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- vrbn studios announced its new release of 29 3D building packs, with a total of over 80 high-quality 3D buildings (four packs are free of charge) for Maxon's renderer RedShift3D for SideFX Houdini. These packs represent typical 'Los Angeles' architecture. They can be used across the creative platforms of Games, TV and Film. The buildings are designed to be 'drag-and-drop' and come with photorealistic materials (full PBR). The packs are available immediately on vrbn studios' online shop. More packs with other geographic styles and for other renderers are in production.

LA building packs for VFX: Example city layout Large residential building - including emissive materials for night shots

"This production truly reflects a new generation of quality of our content," said Matthias Buehler, CTO of vrbn studios. "The general approach of how we structure our buildings resulted in much more interesting building shells. The new technical features are emission for night scenes and a more realistic approach to decals for stains and graffitis. We will continue to optimize our production workflow and are already looking into adding other requested features."

Creating convincing 3D architecture is difficult: It's a constant balance between being true to the architecture of the city to be built and art directing the variety. vrbn studio's proprietary system for creating 3d buildings produces high-quality models for multi-purpose usage: Game cinematics, VFX, advertisement, or scientific simulation (e.g., Autonomous Driving). Special dedication goes into providing tool-native materials, relieving the 3d artist of tedious file conversions or material fixing.

Other versions of the building packs are available for the Unity3D and Unreal game engines (including 5 functional LODs and a collision mesh).

"The creative industries see a growing demand for Virtual Production," said Michael Pecchia, VFX industry veteran and vrbn studios' Senior Business Development Manager. "Especially during COVID times, there is a big need for consistent 3D content that is optimized for use in hybrid production pipelines, where real-time graphics are working hand-in-hand with offline rendering. We see that our buildings are a quick and easy way to populate believable film-quality 3D environments, especially for small studios."

About vrbn studios:

vrbn studios is a creative company uniquely specializing in the engineering of consistent, high-quality architectural 3D models and 3d environments for the entertainment industries. vrbn studios was established in 2017 and is located close to Zurich, Switzerland. For general inquiries or custom building productions, please contact [email protected]

