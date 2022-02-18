Major San Francisco Tribal & American Indian Art Shows

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, the Virtual Edition of The 36th Annual San Francisco Tribal and Textile Art Show is being presented at the same time as the Virtual Edition of The 38th Annual American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco . These two historic shows combine to create the major event of the year in the U.S. for Tribal and American Indian Art. It will offer the largest presentation of its kind with international galleries, dealers and Native artists presenting the very best in Indigenous art from around the world. The benefit preview opening is Friday, February 18th from 9AM to 5PM and costs $25. All proceeds will benefit Indigenous Celebration New Mexico 2022.

Steve Smith Kwagiulth; on offer by Buffalo Barry's Indian Art Punu Mask; on offer by Galerie Flak

Log on anytime to attend the regular show days that are free to the public; February 19th through the 28th. After two hugely successful first virtual shows in 2021, Kim Martindale, co-producer of the show, is looking forward to an even larger audience this year. "We've upgraded the virtual platform so the user experience will be even better than last year's very successful first virtual show."

John Morris, the shows' co-owner along with Martindale, added, "We're all striving to find creative ways during this time for our exhibitors and art-lovers to connect with so much uncertainty at physical venues. We are looking forward to adding the live shows back in San Francisco as soon as we can," he stressed.

Usually held at Fort Mason in San Francisco, COVID-19 caused the organizers to quickly take the shows online in 2021. It was a huge success—fairgoers from more than 35 countries signed on in droves to the virtual shows to see art on offer from more than 100 exhibitors, also from around the world. With many people now used to virtual fairs, and a robust marketplace for tribal art, show organizers predict even better virtual attendance this year.

Show Details:

The 36th Annual San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show is a preeminent, international art fair devoted exclusively to top-tier works from Africa, Asia, Australia, Oceania, and the Americas. Over 50 national and international galleries and exhibitors will offer museum-quality objects and artifacts, making this the perfect event for collectors and enthusiasts alike.

Running concurrently, the 38th American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco is the most significant showcase of American Indian art on the west coast, emphasizing antique American Indian art and the best in contemporary American Indian art.

Over 65 discerning art dealers will present in combination.

Virtual Previews: February 18, 2022 (Friday) Admission $25

San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show Virtual Benefit

9 AM to 5 PM PST

American Indian Art Show / San Francisco Virtual Benefit

9 AM to 5 PM PST

General Admission Show Hours for both shows: Admission is Free

February 19, 2022 (Saturday): Shows open at 10:00 AM PST and remain open until February 28, 2022 (Monday) when Shows close at midnight PST.

Both shows the San Francisco Tribal & Textile Art Show and the American Indian Art Show/ San Francisco will be available through www.ObjectsofArtShows.com .

