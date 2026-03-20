Major security upgrade: Mews makes Single Sign-On free for all customers amid rising cyber threats

Hotels gain centralized identity control and stronger protection at no extra cost

AMSTERDAM, March 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mews, the operating system for hospitality, has announced that Single Sign-On (SSO) is now available at no additional charge to all customers. The move removes barriers to enterprise-grade security at a time when the average global cost of a data breach reached $4.4 million in 2025, according to IBM¹ – a critical risk for businesses handling guest and payment data.

While SSO is widely recognized as a security best practice, many software providers still restrict it to premium enterprise tiers. By making SSO free for all PMS customers, Mews is removing a common paywall that has historically limited access to stronger identity protection.

Hotels face unique security pressures: high staff turnover, shared workstations and distributed teams, all while managing sensitive guest and payment information. These dynamics increase exposure to phishing and credential-based attacks.

Across industries, compromised credentials remain one of the most common entry points for data breaches. A 2025 industry review found that 94% of data breaches involve compromised credentials, and that implementing SSO can reduce security incidents by up to 50% while cutting help-desk costs and improving productivity².

SSO allows staff to securely access multiple systems using one individual, centrally managed login. By making SSO available to all PMS customers, Mews enables hotels of every size to strengthen identity controls without increasing operational complexity.

Key benefits for Mews customers:

Stronger security, lower risk: Corporate identity providers replace shared passwords and vulnerable multi-factor authentication. Hotels can centrally enforce access policies, enable modern authentication methods such as passkeys or hardware security keys, and instantly revoke access when staff leave.

Corporate identity providers replace shared passwords and vulnerable multi-factor authentication. Hotels can centrally enforce access policies, enable modern authentication methods such as passkeys or hardware security keys, and instantly revoke access when staff leave. Simpler access for staff: One secure login across applications reduces password resets, minimizes MFA fatigue, and streamlines daily workflows.

One secure login across applications reduces password resets, minimizes MFA fatigue, and streamlines daily workflows. Centralized, future-ready control: SSO supports audit and compliance requirements while allowing hotels to adopt evolving authentication standards as they become available.

To date, no Mews customers using SSO have experienced a phishing-related account takeover.

"Hospitality is built on trust," said Ryan Tomlinson, VP of Product and Engineering at Mews. "Guests expect their personal and payment information to be handled securely. Making SSO available to all customers ensures modern identity protection is accessible to every property, without adding financial or operational strain."

"This rollout strengthens our security posture while simplifying daily access for staff," said Dávid Palojtay, Managing Director of Avenue Hostel. "Single Sign-On works perfectly for us – it improves both security and convenience, and it's great to see Mews making this feature available to all customers."

Single Sign-On is now available for all Mews PMS customers, with streamlined onboarding to accelerate adoptions. Mews continues to invest in identity and access management capabilities to support secure, scalable hospitality operations. For organizations that are unable to implement SSO, passkeys offer a best-in-class authentication alternative.

For more information about enabling Single Sign-On, visit: https://help.mews.com/s/article/Single-Sign-on-FAQ?language=en_US

About Mews

Mews is the operating system for hospitality, unifying workflows across revenue, operations and the guest journey so teams can automate the mundane and focus on memorable guest experiences. The Mews platform spans PMS, POS, RMS, Housekeeping and Payments, helping hoteliers move from property management to profit management. Powering 15,000 customers across 85 countries, the company was named Best PMS (2024, 2025, 2026), Best POS (2026) and listed among the Best Places to Work in Hotel Tech for six years running by Hotel Tech Report.

Media contact: [email protected]

1 https://www.ibm.com/reports/data-breach

2 https://cybernews.com/security/password-leak-study-unveils-2025-trends-reused-and-lazy/

SOURCE Mews