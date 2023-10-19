COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Company announcement no. 544, 2023

In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Solbet Sp. Z o.o., Poland, has informed H+H International A/S that as per 18 October 2023 Solbet Sp. Z o.o. has increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 1,653,300 shares, equal to 10.02% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in H+H International A/S thus exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 10% in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21438/3855844/2371616.pdf 544 - Major shareholder announcement

