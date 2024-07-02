Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act it is hereby announced that Solbet Sp. Z o.o., Poland, today informed H+H International A/S that as per 1 July 2024 Solbet Sp. Z o.o. has increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 3,303,300 shares, equal to 20.02% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in H+H International A/S thus, exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 20% in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

For further information please contact:
Niclas Bo Kristensen
Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
+45 24 48 03 67
[email protected]

