Major shareholder announcement

Company announcement No. 566, 2024

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In accordance with Section 30 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Invesco Ltd., UK, on 30 August 2024 informed H+H International A/S that it as of 29 August 2024 through the Invesco group had increased its holding of shares in H+H International A/S to a total of 875,683 shares equal to 5.3% of the total share capital and voting rights in H+H International A/S, thereby exceeding the major shareholder threshold of 5% as outlined in Section 38 of the Capital Markets Act.

For further information please contact:

Niclas Bo Kristensen

Head of Investor Relations & Treasury

+45 24 48 03 67

[email protected]

