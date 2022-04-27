Major Signage Trends of Winter/Spring 2022 by Front Signs

Front Signs shares the top 3 signage trends of winter/spring 2022 using their projects from the past few months as examples.

Pool Branding Displays

Pool signs are the hottest trend this spring. This is the perfect branding solution for outdoor events or businesses with an open pool area. Floating pool signs made of foam board are the perfect option for drawing attention and increasing customer interest.

Free Standing Structures

The popularity of free standing displays remains unwavering. The creative designs of this signage style have topped the charts in creative trends. Unique and eye-catching structural displays increase brand authority and capture curiosity from far and wide.

Artificial Green Accent Walls

Artificial grass accent walls have also been a crowd favorite this season. Companies display their logo on green walls to provide a natural, dynamic and refreshing look. They create a perfect backdrop for photography to leverage promotions.

Front Signs is a comprehensive sign-making and printing company headquartered in Burbank, CA. They offer a full spectrum of sign services from design, manufacturing and installation to sign permitting, repair and maintenance.

Established in 2016, Front Signs has worked with over 50,000 businesses including world renowned brands. They're currently the largest signage company in the area and one of the leading sign crafters in Los Angeles.

