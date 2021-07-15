Major Study From Stanford University and Youper Finds Artificial Intelligence Therapy Effective at Reducing Anxiety and Depression

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the largest clinical study of its kind to date, a team of scientists at Stanford University confirmed a new model of mental health treatment that uses artificial intelligence therapy is significantly effective at reducing symptoms of depression and anxiety. Published in JMIR, the study analyzed how Youper , an AI-powered telehealth platform for mental health care, impacted symptoms of anxiety and depression through its AI Therapy. This model of treatment uses AI to deliver just-in-time interventions to help users practice emotion regulation skills anytime and anywhere using their smartphones.

The study's findings come as demand for mental health services skyrockets with 47 million Americans suffering from mental health issues. A critical shortage of mental health support services has exposed the lack of access to adequate mental health care.

Further, the collaborative study of 4,500 Youper users analyzed real-world data to understand how AI Therapy impacted symptoms of anxiety and depression. Users were followed for a total of four weeks. In just two weeks, anxiety decreased by 24% and depression by 19% , and the reduction was maintained after four weeks of app use. The authors concluded that the data demonstrate acceptability and effectiveness of Youper's AI Therapy as a treatment for anxiety and depression, and highlighted the potential impact of the new treatment to reduce costs and make mental health care accessible for millions of people around the world.

In response to increasing demand for access to complete mental health care, Youper has expanded its offering to include online medical visits and medication delivery. The combination of AIand telehealth makes mental health care radically accessible. Youper is the first telehealth platform where AI and health professionals work together to deliver mental health care.

"The mental health care system is failing us – studies show that it can take ten years for someone to get adequate treatment. Telemedicine alone can't solve this problem - there are not enough health professionals, and they are overwhelmed themselves. The most recent study showing that Artificial Intelligence can be applied to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety led us to expand Youper to offer comprehensive and affordable mental health care by expanding with online doctor visits and medication delivery," said Dr. Jose Hamilton, M.D., founder and CEO of Youper.

Youper's unique approach combining AI and telehealth empowers patients and augments mental health providers. Here's what it provides:

Free mental health assessment guided by AI to start understanding symptoms in minutes.

Video visits with medical providers for evaluation, diagnosis, and discussing the best treatment options.

Medication delivered monthly to patients' doors at no cost, if prescribed.

Therapy exercises guided by AI are always available when patients need help managing feelings, thoughts, and behavior.

Care counselors to support patients in their journey to feel their best again.

Symptom monitoring with regular check-ups and access to a complete mental health dashboard.

Youper's full-service mental health care is currently available in California through a monthly subscription plan with other states launching in the coming months.

The Youper app can be downloaded from the Apple Store or Google Play .

About Youper

Youper is an AI-powered telehealth platform for mental health founded by doctors, therapists, and engineers with the shared mission to make mental health accessible to everyone. Youper utilizes AI to empower patients and expand the reach of mental health professionals. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA. To learn more, please visit www.youper.ai .

