Major surge in share price at leading Digital Twin company Cityzenith after huge revenue increase

CHICAGO, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Forecasts that the Digital Twin market will grow 58% a year to $48.2bn by 2026 (MarketsandMarkets) have helped Cityzenith stock rocket from $0.575 to $1.50 per share in just five months.

Cityzenith was also named as a sector leader, alongside Siemens, Philips and Microsoft in various market reports over the past year, further driving the $2.5m investment surge in the Chicago and London-based company since late 2020, after launching a $15m Regulation A+ crowdfunding investment platform on its own website.

Now past the 5,000-investor milestone, Cityzenith has raised over $9m since inception, funding that supports further growth and a $9m revenue pipeline of international Digital Twin projects for 2021.

These include a huge ground-breaking de-carbonisation energy scheme in the US, prestigious $1m Middle East contract, US government agency project, and a strategic partnership to help commercial building owners achieve carbon neutrality in 23 major US cities.

It all adds to a buzz around Digital Twins highlighted by 56 investment deals totalling $284m in the sector since early 2020 (source: Pitchbook) and Cityzenith founder and CEO Michael Jansen commented:

"Digital Twins - 3D virtual replicas of buildings and infrastructure optimising design, construction, and operational management - are really taking off and I believe we are well positioned to help enable President's Biden's post-COVID 'Race to Zero' and 'Build Back Better' plans to cut carbon emissions and face up to Climate Change.

"Our user-friendly SmartWorldOS™ platform has a unique flexibility to work with almost any existing technology and data on projects of any size - building, campus, district, city, county, state, country - while other companies still try to repurpose old software or sell managed services originally designed for modelling buildings, not whole cities or mega-projects.

"We were ahead of competitors by investing in R&D before launch, building our platform alongside major partners such as Cushman & Wakefield, Foster + Partners, CBRE, and Atkins Group.

"We aim to announce more contract wins shortly to drive our revenues for the next 5-10 years, and we continue to win international awards for our work in Digital Twins and smart city infrastructure.

"70% of global carbon emissions (source: UN) come from urban areas and that's why Cityzenith's 'Clean Cities – Clean Future' Digital Twin mission pledged to donate SmartWorldOS™ to key cities around the world, one at a time, to help the most polluted become carbon neutral – the first of these will be announced soon.

"But Digital Twins have other opportunities: Cityzenith was the only Digital Twin company chosen alongside nine other US innovators to join a recent NASA 'Ignite the Night: Aeronautics' event. NASA engineers were keen to learn how SmartWorldOS™ might enable safe, less congested and carbon-free transport above our cities, using electric-powered drones and air taxis."

If you would like to engage directly with Michael Jansen about the company's growth plans please join our investor webinar on either 27th April or 4th May, for alternative dates visit www.cityzenith.com

Shareholders have reacted positively to Cityzenith's news:

"Many companies are talking about developing Digital Twins now, but Cityzenith is past all that and executing contracts." - Dr. Yousef Siddiqui (medical consultant - invested $2m)

"I invested to be a part of the transformation from just existing in this world, letting what happens happen, to being an active participant in sustaining and living in this world. Cityzenith is transforming properties, communities, and cities across the globe to help all people to live in a cleaner, safer environment." - John Turbeville, CFO, Triglobal Energy

"I believe that Cityzenith has one of the best chances to be an industry disrupter, which will benefit the industry, the users and the investors." – Dr Ronald Hopwood

"I base all my investments on these main principles. How good is the product? How big is the market? What is the team's track record? If it impacts the world positively in any way, even better. Cityzenith is an obvious winner on all counts." - Domenico Ranucci, General Manager, Insighting Business Advisers, London

