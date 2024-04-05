Major Teqball extravaganza descends upon Tulsa Post this

After 2023, which was the busiest year for the Budapest, Hungary-based International Teqball Federation including six events in Los Angeles and one in Miami, the governing body of Teqball together with Tulsa Sports Commission will organize the only tour in the U.S. in northeast Oklahoma's premier destination.

"We are honored to be the only city in the country to host this unique event," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said. "I am thankful to the Tulsa Sports Commission and so many others who are working to make Tulsa the city of choice for premiere sporting events."

With three categories (women's, men's & mixed doubles) the preliminary stage will be held in Titan Sports and Performance Center, while the final day where world-class Teqball players showcase their skills and compete for glory in a thrilling tournament outdoors in the heart of downtown Tulsa.

"Tulsa's sports landscape has been enriched by the TSC's efforts, and the Teqball World Series promises to continue the tradition by providing a platform for economic growth, attracting visitors, and showcasing Tulsa's capabilities as a premier host city. I am sure the locals will enjoy the unique blend of Teqball excitement against the backdrop of Tulsa's rich cultural heritage." says Mr. Gabor Borsanyi, President of FITEQ.

Tulsa Regional Tourism spearheads the efforts to secure and host signature events. The organization plays a pivotal role in bringing these acclaimed gatherings to the vibrant city of Tulsa. In doing so, it contributes significantly to the region's appeal, drawing in visitors from far and wide.

"It has been a pleasure to work with the International Teqball Federation to bring this action-packed sport and over 1,000 athletes, staff, and media professionals from 60 different countries to Tulsa," said Alex Brown, National Sports Sales Manager for the Tulsa Sports Commission. "This global sport is anticipated to bring our region a direct economic impact of over $1.3 million, with a total economic impact estimated at $2.3 million."

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer-like sport with a presence globally in 150+ countries and with Teqball tables across all 50 states -- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine. The soccer-based sport is played on a specially curved table (the Teq table) and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and create a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily.

About the Tulsa Sports Commission

In 1993, the Tulsa Sports Commission (TSC) was created to attract and develop sporting events and conventions for economic impact on the Tulsa community. Since its inception, the TSC has accounted for more than $500 million in economic impact to the Tulsa region by helping attract, market and host championships and sports-related events and conventions to the region. The TSC is a founding member of the National Association of Sports Commissions and lives within the Tulsa Regional Tourism umbrella organization. Learn more at visittulsa.com/sports.

