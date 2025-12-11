Major Textbook Confirms Functional Neuroimaging Tools Can Identify CTE-Related Brain Changes in Living Patients

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The authoritative neuroradiology reference Diagnostic Imaging: Brain, Fifth Edition (Elsevier) now confirms that functional neuroimaging tools like SPECT can detect Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy (CTE)–associated patterns during life, marking a major shift in the evaluation of "football" or "punch-drunk" dementia from repetitive blows to the head. Amen Clinics holds the world's largest database of functional brain scans and conducted the first and largest brain imaging studies on active and retired NFL players.

The textbook emphasizes that autopsy confirmation remains the gold standard for definitive CTE diagnosis. However, its inclusion of in-life imaging markers—particularly tau-binding PET, SPECT, and diffusion MRI tract abnormalities—signals a significant advance in clinical capability. For the first time, frontline psychiatrists, neurologists, sports physicians, and brain injury specialists have textbook-level validation that imaging can identify characteristic changes strongly suggestive of CTE before death and before severe neurological decline.

Clinic data mirror the textbook's findings: measurable metabolic, perfusion, and white-matter network changes often emerge decades before individuals become symptomatic. This shift transforms CTE from a condition recognized only after a life is over into one that can be monitored and mitigated during life.

Traditional structural imaging (CT and MRI) frequently appears normal in people with extensive concussion histories. In contrast, advanced methods now documented in Diagnostic Imaging: Brain reveal:

frontal and temporal hypoperfusion on SPECT

microstructural tract injury on DTI

tau deposition patterns on PET

network disruption consistent with cumulative head impact

These imaging signatures represent a critical step forward because they allow:

earlier identification of neurodegeneration

tracking injury progression over time

intervention before functional collapse

personalized therapeutics rather than late-stage palliative support

"Autopsy remains the gold standard for definitive CTE diagnosis," said Dr. Daniel Amen, founder of Amen Clinics. "But this is a huge step forward. For the first time, one of the premier medical imaging textbooks acknowledges that we can see CTE-related changes in living patients. If we can see it, we can treat it sooner—and change outcomes."

Amen Clinics continues to advance research and clinical applications of neuroimaging for at-risk groups including professional athletes, military service members, and survivors of repetitive head trauma.

