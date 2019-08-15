Major Trends in IoT the Focus of ISG Smartalks™ Webinar

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The next ISG Smartalks™ webinar hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, will look at how enterprises are leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) to improve their current operations and accelerate their overall digital transformations.

ISG experts Mike Harmon, Vishnu Andhare, Manali Bhaumik and Shachi Jain will host the live, one-hour webinar, "IoT Market Landscape and Enterprise IoT Opportunities," Wednesday, August 21, at 10 a.m., U.S. Eastern Time. The panel will explore use cases and expectations for IoT across industries and geographies, with a focus on the automotive, manufacturing and smart infrastructure sectors.

"Enterprises worldwide are seeking industry-specific support from IoT technology and service providers," said Harmon, director, ISG Digital Strategy and Solutions. "Our webinar will help participants interpret the results of recent ISG Provider Lens™ research that finds businesses are looking to IoT providers for help reducing costs and risks and achieving a positive return on their investments."

Harmon said enterprises in the United States, the world's largest market for IoT technology, are embracing the use of IoT, especially in the automotive, manufacturing and healthcare sectors. The U.S. connected car market, for instance, is expected to grow by double digits over the next year, and smart solutions for supply chain, logistics and asset management are becoming widespread among U.S. manufacturing companies. Smart homes, smart buildings, smart cities and smart energy grids also are driving U.S. adoption of IoT. Nearly half of all U.S. electricity customers are already connected to smart meters.

"ISG finds major technology vendors are investing heavily in the IoT, with some funding startups that offer niche services in platform software, applications, hardware, sensors and services," Harmon said. "In response, many service providers also are developing their own customized IoT platforms, some targeting specific industries or use cases."

To register for the August 21 webinar, please visit this webpage.

