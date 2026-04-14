Major Two-Day Auction Features Late-Model CNC Machining, Fabrication & Robotics Equipment from Former Fortune 500 Powertrain Facility

BOAZ, Ala., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holland Industrial Group, in conjunction with Tramar Industries and Galaxie Corporation—all recognized leaders in industrial asset recovery and disposition—announces a significant two-day auction event featuring surplus assets from a former Fortune 500 powertrain and automotive parts manufacturing facility. The sale will take place May 12–13 and offers a rare opportunity to acquire state-of-the-art machining, fabrication, and plant support equipment.

2021 Muratec MW120EX Gantry Loading Twin Spindle CNC Lathe - 2 Available 2021 Muratec MW120II Twin Spindle CNC Lathe - 4 Available

Day 1 of the auction will be conducted as a live webcast on May 12 at 10:00 a.m. (CT), showcasing a complete, high-production machining and metal fabrication operation. Day 2 will be a timed online auction closing May 13 at 10:00 a.m. (CT), featuring additional late-model CNC and support equipment.

The auction includes an extensive lineup of premium machinery from leading manufacturers such as Okuma, Haas, Fanuc, Kiwa, Kira, Bridgeport/Hardinge, and Fadal. Available assets include CNC vertical and horizontal machining centers, Muratec twin spindle CNC lathes, Okuma vertical lathes, and Fanuc RoboDrills.

In addition to machining and robotics, the auction offers a wide array of supporting assets, including inspection equipment, machine tooling, grinders, presses, mills, engine lathes, and other plant support equipment. Material handling assets such as Vestil lift tables and Pentalift tilt tables are also available, along with more than 250 sections of pallet racking and over 40 Lista and Vidmar industrial storage cabinets.

"This auction represents an exceptional opportunity for manufacturers, job shops, and equipment dealers to acquire late-model, well-maintained assets from a high-volume production environment," said Alex Holland, President of Holland Industrial Group. "The breadth and quality of equipment make this a standout sale for the machining and fabrication sectors."

The equipment is in Boaz, Alabama, and is available for inspection prior to the auction. Interested buyers are encouraged to register early to participate in either or both days of the sale.

For additional information, auction catalogs, and registration details, please contact:

Shawn Gaffney

Holland Industrial Group

Phone: (562) 480-3041

Email: [email protected]

About Holland Industrial Group

Holland Industrial Group specializes in industrial asset management, auctions, and liquidations, delivering comprehensive solutions to clients across a wide range of manufacturing sectors.

SOURCE Holland Industrial Group