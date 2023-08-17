Major U.S. 300mm Chip Manufacturer Selects EAGLEi 300 FOUP Inspection Technology for Leading Edge Production

SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology

17 Aug, 2023, 08:16 ET

COOPERSBURG, Pa., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology, at the forefront of supplying capital equipment solutions to emerging semiconductor markets worldwide, announced today the sale of their popular EAGLEi 300 FOUP Inspection System to a major 300mm chip manufacturer in the US. The sale, to an industry-leading global electronics manufacturer, highlights the increasing demand for EAGLEi's advanced technology to ensure only carriers within tolerance enter production. EAGLEi 300 is being used in prominent 300mm fabs worldwide and has established the benchmark for precise pre and post clean carrier measurement evaluation within the industry.

Wayne Jeveli, CEO of SHELLBACK, noted, "Over the past 3 years, EAGLEi300 has become the standard for 300mm foundries and high volume manufacturers throughout Asia. We're thrilled to see major North American customers benefiting from our best-in-class inspection technology as they invest in capacity expansions and new fab construction. Well known as the most accurate carrier inspection system available today, EAGLEi is an obvious choice to improve fab yield." 

EAGLEi systems are in use in major semiconductor fabs throughout the world, improving fab yield by offering accurate, programmable multipoint wafer carrier inspection as a pre and post clean step to ensure only carriers within tolerance re-enter production. EAGLEi 200 is available for 2" to 200mm wafer cassette & carrier inspection and EAGLEi 300 for automated 300mm FOUP and FOSB wafer carrier inspection.

About SHELLBACK

SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology represents the union of two industry-leading proven semiconductor brands—OEM Group and RITE Track—with a combined 50-years of experience around the globe. Sharing a commitment to pioneering intellectual property and unparalleled customer service, SHELLBACK provides new and remanufactured semiconductor capital equipment and services to enable emerging and legacy markets, such as Power Devices, Photonics & LED, MEMS & Sensors, Wireless & Analog, and Memory/ Storage. With one of the industry's largest installed bases of equipment at over 700+ customers world-wide, SHELLBACK offers proprietary products from SEMITOOL, VARIAN, Applied P5000, SVG Track, and more, as well as a combination of best-in-class technologies for Wafer Carrier Inspection and Cleaning—the EAGLEi and STORM.

Media contact:
Tom Parish
[email protected]
5136458600

SOURCE SHELLBACK Semiconductor Technology

