Major U.S. Automaker Advances with Teradar to Demonstrate Urban Driving Safety Gains with Range-Extended, Weatherproof Sensors

Six‑month program will evaluate Terahertz vision across vehicle platform as OEM opts for advanced object detection, resolution and range in all-weather conditions

BOSTON, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradar, a US-based developer of terahertz (THz) vision technology, today announced that the company has entered into a paid technical evaluation program with a major U.S. automaker based in Michigan. The two are collaborating over the course of six months on real‑world testing, vehicle‑integration work and performance checks. The results will inform the unified sensor architecture of the OEM's 2030 production line of ADAS and autonomous L3-L4 vehicles.

With efforts focused on commercializing Level 3 and Level 4 safety capabilities across its entire product family, the evaluation will demonstrate Teradar's ability to complement and replace legacy radar and lidar alternatives in future architectures by offering a more advanced, economic and scalable sensing architecture - on the terahertz band of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The Teradar / OEM Urban Driving program scope will focus on Level 2 - Level 4 with the following edge cases:

Detection of vulnerable road users (e.g. pedestrians) in dense urban environment, including everyday scenarios such as a pedestrian suddenly appearing from behind cars

Identification of small objects on the road, such as tires, debris or cardboxes

Height measurement of objects to understand over- and under-rideability

Weatherproof robustness in any weather scenario, including fog, rain and snow

Detection through plastic and bumper material for easy vehicle integration

"Automotive OEMs around the world are seizing on new advancements in sensing technology to dramatically lower traffic-related fatalities, and we're seeing that reflected in this program, which is our second paid program with an OEM in a single quarter," said Matthew Carey, CEO and Co-Founder of Teradar. "This program continues that momentum and continues to validate our terahertz vision for integration into 2030 production lines, with dramatic gains in weatherproof and range-extended vehicle vision."

About Teradar

Teradar is pioneering a new era in perception with the world's first terahertz vision sensor, delivering ultra-high resolution imaging in any weather or lighting condition. Founded in Boston by a pioneering team from MIT and Stanford with more than 20 years of expertise spanning automotive engineering, advanced chip design, electromagnetics, photonics, and systems engineering, Teradar's solid-state chip technology unlocks safer, smarter vehicles and opens the door to transformative applications in mobility, defense, and beyond. For more information, visit us at CES or online at teradar.com.

SOURCE Teradar