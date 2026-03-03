Teradar Completes SBIR Phase II Contract with the U.S. Army to Apply Terahertz Sensing Technology for Threat Detection

News provided byTeradar
Mar 03, 2026, 08:00 ET
- The goal of the $1,899,778 contract is to deploy new terahertz sensing capabilities to heighten battlefield situation awareness and protect U.S. and allied troops.
- Teradar's new high‑resolution terahertz vision system detects threats in low-visibility and degraded visual conditions where conventional sensors fail.
- Testing with partner Lockheed Martin will evaluate how terahertz vision can be integrated into next‑generation defense platforms and concepts of operation.
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradar, a leader in terahertz vision systems for automotive applications, today announced the successful completion of a U.S. Army SBIR Phase II contract totaling $1,899,778 to develop and demonstrate next‑generation terahertz sensing for situation awareness. Under the contract, Teradar demonstrated the unique capabilities of its new imaging technology in providing improved visibility and threat detection with the goal of protecting U.S. and allied forces in the world's most challenging conditions.
