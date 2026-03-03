Teradar Completes SBIR Phase II Contract with the U.S. Army to Apply Terahertz Sensing Technology for Threat Detection

In partnership with Lockheed Martin, Teradar tested its high‑resolution terahertz sensing system to explore how terahertz vision could integrate into advanced defense platforms and concepts of operation, delivering reliable 24/7 perception in environments where traditional sensors struggle, including dust, smoke, fog, and other battlefield obscurants.

"Teradar was founded on a simple idea: if we can give vehicles better vision, we can save lives on the road. This U.S. Army SBIR award shows that the need for our technology goes far beyond automotive, and there is real demand across defense and other critical sectors to use terahertz vision to protect U.S. and allied forces as well. It's a powerful validation that the same breakthroughs designed to keep drivers safe can also help bring more soldiers home," said Matt Carey, co‑founder and CEO at Teradar.

Teradar's terahertz vision technology combines the penetration and robustness of radio frequency (RF) with the high resolution of optical systems, enabling detection and classification of vehicles, obstacles, and hazards in degraded visual environments. By delivering a clearer view of the battlespace in all weather and through obscurants, the technology is designed to enhance route clearance, convoy protection, perimeter security, and autonomous or semi‑autonomous vehicle operations.

The completion of this SBIR Phase II program marks a key milestone in Teradar's growing defense portfolio and lays the groundwork for future operational demonstrations and transition opportunities with U.S. and allied defense partners.

