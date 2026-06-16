Top Automaker Enters Paid Technical Evaluation Program with Teradar to Address Sensing Shortfalls in ADAS and Autonomy

Teradar advances to paid technical evaluation focused on edge‑case testing, including small object detection at long-range and in low-visibility

Automaker is investing resources and providing access to testing facilities to assess terahertz sensor performance

Results will inform the automaker's ADAS and AD sensor strategy ahead of next vehicle platform decisions

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teradar, a US-based developer of terahertz (THz) vision technology, today announced it has advanced into a paid technical evaluation program with one of the world's top automakers. The German OEM is evaluating Teradar's flagship Summit™ sensor as a critical enabler for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) advancements, testing sensor performance in scenarios where current technologies often fail.

As the OEM looks ahead to its next generation ADAS and AD programs, it requires sensing technology that can perform reliably in all environments, including driving conditions in which fog, moisture, dust and smoke are present. Current perception solutions, including lidar, radar, and cameras, continue to demonstrate poor and unreliable performance when exposed to these common real-world factors, posing increased liability for OEMs as they seek to rapidly and safely scale.

As part of the program, Teradar will be tested against the edge cases that drive real-world safety, including the ability to identify a fallen motorcyclist at a distance or to rapidly detect stopped vehicles ahead in dense fog. These will take place in world-class testing facilities that can generate replicable fog and rain conditions and assess Summit's™ separability, which is the ability to distinguish multiple targets from each other, such as a person changing a tire next to a disabled car. Results from the evaluation will determine whether Teradar is invited to participate in the OEM's formal bid process for its next generation ADAS and AD programs.

This milestone comes after track-testing in Germany earlier this year, which validated that Summit's range and performance fit to the requirements of today's sensing stacks. Notably, Summit™ successfully demonstrated proper vehicle navigation through adverse-weather simulations and complex multi-object scenes.

"Moving into this next phase is the ultimate market validation for us and will provide valuable data as we help solve the real-world problems facing the progression of safe or autonomous driving," said Matthew Carey, CEO and Co-Founder of Teradar. "We look forward to the opportunity to show our strong edge-case performance and believe that this will unlock additional engagements as more automakers evaluate Summit™ for their next‑generation platforms."

About Teradar

Teradar is pioneering a new era in perception with the world's first terahertz vision sensor, delivering ultra-high resolution imaging in any weather or lighting condition. Founded in Boston by a pioneering team from MIT and Stanford with more than 20 years of expertise spanning automotive engineering, advanced chip design, electromagnetics, photonics, and systems engineering, Teradar's solid-state chip technology unlocks safer, smarter vehicles and opens the door to transformative applications in mobility, defense, and beyond. For more information, visit us at CES or online at teradar.com.

SOURCE Teradar