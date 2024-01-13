Major Year of Launches, Crewed Space Flights from Florida's Space Coast

News provided by

Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism

13 Jan, 2024, 08:15 ET

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year, the number of launches from the Space Coast continues to increase, with a record-breaking 72 launches in 2023. That pace will continue this year, including plans for an impressive six crewed launches. Although the launch of Artemis II has been moved from November 2024 to September 2025, there are still plenty of landmark launches set for 2024:

Continue Reading

January 17 Axiom Space began private, commercially crewed space flights in 2022, and this month will make their third mission to the International Space Station. Axiom-3 features an all-European crew with chief astronaut Michael López-Alegría of Spain, who has flown on the space shuttle Columbia and a Soyuz craft. The paying customers include Mission Pilot Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, and Mission Specialists ESA project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden and Alper Gezeravcı, Turkey's first astronaut. Ax-3 is targeting a 14-day mission aboard the ISS and will be using the Crew Dragon Freedom capsule aboard a Space X Falcon 9.

No Earlier Than (NET) February 2024  NASA's Commercial Crew Program will launch the SpaceX Crew-8 mission from Kennedy Space Center to the ISS aboard Crew Dragon Endeavour. The crew of the planned 180-day mission includes NASA astronauts Commander Matthew Dominick, Pilot Michael Barratt, Mission Specialist Jeanette Epps, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Mission Specialist Alexander Grebenkin.

NET mid-April 2024  Boeing CST-100 Starliner's first Crewed Flight Test is set to launch from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V. NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams will head to the ISS for an eight-day mission before returning to Earth via parachute- and airbag-assisted ground landing, demonstrating Starliner's ability to achieve NASA certification and safely fly regular crewed missions to space. The crew for the Starliner-1, positioned to launch in 2025, have been chosen.

TBD, Summer 2024 — The Polaris Dawn program, backed by billionaire Jared Isaacman, will fly its first of up to three missions with only private citizens on board. This five-day mission plans to reach the highest Earth orbit ever flown by a crewed spacecraft (breaking Gemini XI's record) and will attempt the first commercial extravehicular activity with SpaceX-designed EVA spacesuits, in addition to 38 experiments on the human effects of spaceflight and space radiation. This will be Isaacman's second flight after 2022's Inspiration4, and he will be the mission's commander. He will be joined aboard Crew Dragon Resilience by civilians and first-timers Scott Poteet (mission pilot), Sarah Gillis (payload specialist), and Anna Menon (medical officer).

NET mid-August 2024  NASA and SpaceX's Crew-9 has not yet been chosen but is expected to launch to the ISS this year.

NET mid-October 2024  Axiom-4 is targeting a 14-day stay at the ISS, but no crew has been announced. NASA requires these missions to be commanded by former NASA astronauts with experience on the space station.

Head to VisitSpaceCoast.com to begin planning your out-of-this-world vacation at the only beach that doubles as a launch pad.

SOURCE Florida's Space Coast Office of Tourism

Also from this source

15th Annual Surfing Santas Event to Make Waves on Christmas Eve

15th Annual Surfing Santas Event to Make Waves on Christmas Eve

urfing Santas (surfingsantas.org) returns for its 15th year in front of Coconuts on the Beach in Main Street Cocoa Beach, at 3 Minutemen Causeway....

Shhh! Florida's Space Coast Has a Secret to Share: Winter Is the Most Affordable and Least Crowded Time to Visit This Undiscovered Gem of a Destination

The winter months on Florida's Space Coast (VisitSpaceCoast.com) may not offer the same high temperatures that summer heat-seekers prefer, but that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

Image1

STEM (Science, Tech, Engineering, Math)

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Travel

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.