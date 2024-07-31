Majorities of U.S. women agree - there isn't enough focus on postpartum healthcare for mothers, they are often forgotten once baby arrives

New Survey by Stagwell (STGW)'s The Harris Poll Highlights Critical Gaps in Postpartum Maternal Health Education and Support in the U.S.

NEW YORK, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with World Breastfeeding Week which starts tomorrow, The Harris Poll, a Stagwell Agency, is releasing additional data from its second annual State of Maternal Health Report, revealing significant shortcomings in the health information and support women in the U.S. receive throughout their pregnancy and postpartum journey. Key findings from the survey, conducted online in April of 2024 among more than 1,000 U.S. women aged 18+, indicate a worrying trend: pregnant women in the U.S. are being underserved when it comes to postpartum education and support.

Two in 5 women who have been pregnant (40%) report receiving insufficient (22%) or no information/ resources at all (18%) from their healthcare providers (HCPs) on the topic of breastfeeding, according to the survey. The gap widens when it comes to mental health, with more than half of women who have been pregnant (53%) likely under-supported as they did not receive any (40%) or enough (13%) information/resources on postpartum depression.

"These statistics are not just numbers; they represent the real struggles of mothers nationwide, including myself, who feel neglected by the systems meant to support them," expressed Christina Lojek, Research Manager at The Harris Poll. "Fueled by my own experiences, I chose to lead this study, and it solidifies how imperative it is that we improve postpartum support and education for mothers, who are clearly asking for and deserving of much better care."

Lack of education on postpartum depression is even more distressing given how much more widespread this health issue is becoming. About 1 in 8 women who are currently pregnant or have been pregnant (13%) say they were diagnosed with postpartum depression by a medical professional – this jumps to 29% among women ages 18-34, versus 10% among women ages 35+.

The need for better postpartum care, in general, is also evident. Roughly 1 in 4 women who have been pregnant (24%) rate their postpartum care as less than adequate. Postpartum care unfortunately appears to be on the decline, with over a third of women ages 18-34 who have been pregnant (36%) citing subpar care, compared to just 22% of women ages 35+. Additionally, a substantial 74% of all women agree that there isn't enough focus on postpartum healthcare for mothers, and nearly two thirds (64%) feel that mothers are often forgotten once the baby arrives.

Another significant way that women are being neglected postpartum is the lack of federal maternity leave in the U.S. The survey highlights a strong consensus on the importance of maternity leave, with nearly all women affirming its pivotal role in improving health outcomes for both mothers and their babies (90%, each). Despite this, dissatisfaction with U.S. maternity leave policies is evident, as a significant majority of women (73%) consider the leave provided by most U.S. employers insufficient, indicating a need for reform. Nearly 3 in 5 women (58%) believe that the standard minimum length of paid maternity leave should be extended to at least 12 weeks, with about a quarter advocating for 20 weeks or more, and 11% suggesting a minimum of 26 weeks.

The weeks and months after giving birth are crucial to both mother and baby, not only to give them time to bond, but to allow mothers to recover and focus on caring for and nourishing their babies. When specifically looking at breastfeeding, the benefits are widespread, from aiding with bonding, to protecting both mother and baby from various health risks. Furthermore, according to a study published by HHS, there is a direct correlation between length of maternity leave and breastfeeding initiation and prolonged duration. Yet, current U.S. maternity leave policies, or lack thereof, do not support this.

Shockingly, almost two thirds of women (64%) are unaware that the U.S. lacks federal paid maternity leave. This finding underscores a significant information deficit that could leave many expecting mothers in a position where they need to choose between prioritizing the wellbeing of themselves and their baby or their job.

At the start of World Breastfeeding week, these findings are even more concerning and paint a dire picture of the critical need for comprehensive educational programs, substantial policy changes, and a stronger support system for mothers during and after pregnancy. This is a wake-up call for all stakeholders involved in maternal healthcare to strengthen support structures and ensure mothers receive the care and information they need to safeguard the health and well-being of both mothers and their children.

If you or someone you know are currently pregnant or plan to be pregnant in the future, please consider checking out the below resources/information to better support that journey.

To better support your breastfeeding journey: Reach out to your insurance company before giving birth to understand lactation support benefits, in-network lactation consultants, and to find out how to get a free breast pump Work with a lactation specialist after delivering (the hospital has them on staff), and/or consider seeing one in the weeks after giving birth Check with your HCP/delivering hospital about local breastfeeding cafes, which provide peer support and are often led by a lactation specialist

To ensure you are getting the maximum allowed leave time if you are employed, ask your employer about their maternity leave policy and how it works in conjunction with state disability and/or state paid family leave

To better support your mental health during and after pregnancy, ask your healthcare provider(s) about signs of depression/PPD and anxiety/PPA to look out for and resources to help manage these issues

