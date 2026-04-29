Majority of Americans Believe Employees Should Have Full Control Over Their Health Insurance, Take Command Report Finds

Survey of 1,000 workers across the U.S. reveals the traditional group (employer-based) health insurance model no longer works for employees

DALLAS, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Take Command, a leading health benefits technology company and the largest provider of Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs) in the country, published the 2026 State of Employee Health Benefits report. Drawing on a survey of 1,000 American workers, the report reveals that the majority (51%) of respondents believe that employees should have full control over their own health insurance choices. Only 12% said employers should control health insurance.

"Health benefits are a key consideration for Americans weighing whether to accept a new job or leave their current one," said Take Command CEO Jack Hooper. "But the data makes clear that the traditional group insurance model is failing employees as costs skyrocket. American workers want the freedom to choose their own healthcare. Employers who give employees money to choose an individual plan turn health benefits from a volatile expense into a valuable asset for attracting skilled employees and retaining top talent."

Findings from the 2026 State of Employee Health Benefits include:

Employees want more control. Over half (51%) of respondents believe that employees should control their own health insurance choices, and 49% said that if their employer gave them money to choose their own health insurance, they would prefer that over being placed on a company plan.

Insurance takes a toll on mental health. 78% of employees are worried about healthcare costs rising in 2027. Several respondents said they had delayed visiting the doctor due to costs, and many expressed concerns about losing access to preferred providers if their employer changed group plans. A lack of relevant mental health support was another common pain point.

Employees are paying more for insurance. 73.5% said the cost of health insurance increased somewhat or significantly for 2026. While premiums rose across the board in 2026, employees with individual insurance were more likely to see costs remain stable than those on a group health plan.

Health benefits are essential to hiring and retention. Nine out of 10 (94%) employees said that health benefits were somewhat or extremely important when deciding whether to stay at a job. In addition, over half said they would not take a new employment opportunity due to a poor benefits package.

Every industry is feeling the pressure. From skilled trades and hospitality to education and nonprofits, employees across industries want more autonomy when it comes to choosing health insurance. In the healthcare industry, for example, almost half (46%) of employees said that concerns about coverage impact their mental health.

The 2026 State of Employee Health Benefits report is available today.

Research Methodology

Take Command surveyed 1,000 employees from across the U.S. working in industries including education, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, and retail. Company sizes ranged from small businesses to enterprise organizations with over 1,000 employees. The research was conducted in March 2026, focusing on insured, U.S.-based employees.

About Take Command

Take Command is the nation's largest ICHRA administration platform, delivering the best employee insurance experience on a reliable budget for employers. Take Command was the first provider of Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs) in the country, and more than 7,000 employers trust Take Command to control their healthcare costs while empowering employees to navigate and maximize their health benefits. To learn more, visit takecommandhealth.com.

Media Contact:

Mark Dunphy

[email protected]

SOURCE Take Command