Majority of Brazilians Surveyed See Crypto as the Future of Finance: OKX Survey

Crypto users overwhelmingly see transparency and security as key for investor confidence, and that crypto offers greater financial freedom than the traditional banking system

SÃO PAULO, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the results of a survey conducted by OKX, a leading global Web3 technology company and crypto exchange, the majority of Brazilians see crypto as the future of finance, while crypto natives surveyed overwhelmingly agree that crypto offers users greater financial freedom. Crypto natives also identified transparency, including Proof of Reserves, and security as important for building investor confidence.

The survey, an online questionnaire provided to more than 750 Brazilians in November of 2023, including both crypto users and non crypto users, was focused on user perspectives on accelerating crypto adoption in the country.

When asked whether they saw cryptocurrencies as revolutionary technology that can transform finance and other industries, 78% of all respondents said they "agree" or "strongly agree." Positive responses were even higher amongst crypto users, with 91% of this group saying they either "agree" or "strongly agree" that crypto can transform finance and other industries.

Brazilian crypto users also see crypto as superior to banking in terms of providing financial freedom. When asked about the role cryptocurrency could play in their financial lives, 85% of crypto users surveyed said they "agree" or "strongly agree" that investing in cryptocurrencies offers greater financial freedom and independence from the traditional banking system.

The survey also found that transparency and security are key topics for crypto users in Brazil. Of those crypto users surveyed, 93% of respondents said they "agree" or "strongly agree" that they would feel more confident in choosing cryptocurrency for investment if it was clear about the security of the place where they are investing. When asked about the security of their investments, 86% said they "agree" or "strongly agree" that Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) can positively contribute to the legitimacy and maturity of the cryptocurrency market.

OKX Brazil General Manager, Guilherme Sacamone said: "These insights spotlight both the popularity of crypto in Brazil and how transparency around security safeguards and Proof of Reserves can foster greater trust and confidence. Brazilians trust crypto as the way to transform traditional finance and as adoption accelerates, consumer education becomes pivotal - whether guiding users on self-custody or lowering comprehension barriers for new entrants. By providing robust safeguards and an intuitive user experience, we aim to empower greater Brazilian participation in crypto while propelling maturity across this rapidly evolving landscape."

