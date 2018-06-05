Majority of businesses missing sales and revenue as a result of inefficient marketing technology, according to new research by Avanade and Sitecore

Key findings from the research include:

Martech is the foundation of great CX – if it is done right. However, most companies find it difficult to achieve. Two-thirds of respondents agreed that their organizations weren't very mature when it comes to understanding the customer experience, personalization and data analytics.

"Great customer experiences can deliver 3x the ROI to a business, but companies need to invest and optimize their marketing technology to achieve this," said Stella Goulet, chief marketing officer, Avanade. "Increased collaboration between key IT and marketing leaders is part of the equation, but identifying trusted partners is critical to building strong customer connections and helping these traditional cost centers transform themselves into core drivers of revenue."

"When there is a disjointed customer experience with a business, there is a lost competitive advantage," Anil Gupta, executive vice president, program management, Sitecore. "IT and marketing must align to solve this challenge and leverage the right technology and a digital strategy that prioritizes a customer-centric approach, including personalized experiences and a trusted customer relationship."

View the executive summary and full report.

About the global survey

Avanade and Sitecore commissioned Vanson Bourne to conduct in-depth research among 1,440 CIOs, CTOs, senior IT decision-makers, CMOs, marketing directors and senior marketing decision makers from the US, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, Belgium, Japan and Australia. Respondents came from businesses with more than $500 million in global annual revenue and more than 250 employees. Martech stack was defined as a technology platform for one or all of the following areas: social media, advertising, customer relationship management, content marketing and management, asset management, email and marketing automation, search engine optimization, data and experience management, collaboration tools analytics and artificial intelligence.

About Avanade

Avanade is the leading provider of innovative digital and cloud services, business solutions and design-led experiences delivered through the power of people and the Microsoft ecosystem. Our professionals bring bold, fresh thinking combined with technology, business and industry expertise to help fuel transformation and growth for our clients and their customers. Avanade has 30,000 digitally connected people across 23 countries, bringing clients the best thinking through a collaborative culture that honors diversity and reflects the communities in which we operate. Majority owned by Accenture, Avanade was founded in 2000 by Accenture LLP and Microsoft Corporation. Learn more at http://www.avanade.com.

About Sitecore

Sitecore is the global leader in experience management software that combines content management, commerce, and customer insights. The Sitecore Experience Cloud™ empowers marketers to deliver personalized content in real time and at scale across every channel—before, during, and after a sale. More than 5,200 brands––including American Express, Carnival Cruise Lines, Dow Chemical, and L'Oréal—have trusted Sitecore to deliver the personalized interactions that delight audiences, build loyalty, and drive revenue. Learn more at http://www.sitecore.com.

