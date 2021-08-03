Majority of Campgrounds and RV Parks Report Fall Bookings Up Over 20%

LARAMIE, Wyo., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the ongoing pandemic and shifts toward outdoor recreation, campgrounds and RV parks report a major surge in bookings, a trend that is likely to continue for many years to come. A recent survey of 2,100 campgrounds and RV parks nationwide performed by CampgroundViews.com found that 39% of locations report a 20-49% increase in advanced bookings for late summer and early fall. An additional 23% of locations report an increase of more than 50%. The results of the survey confirm that camping will remain one of the most popular forms of travel during 2021, with no signs of letting up.

"We are up 36% in forward bookings, with many still booking for this September and October, and for 2022 already," said Billie McNamara, general manager of Loon's Haven Family Campground in Maine. "Our weekends are fully booked until the week after Labor Day and hardly any weekdays are available, as well."

The continuing surge in camper participation is tracking directly with the record RV sales and shipments reported by the Recreational Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA). Vacationing in the outdoors, -- particularly camping and RV travel -- has become the hottest travel trend in 2021. Even prior to COVID shutdowns, the industry was experiencing rapid growth in participation; and the pandemic has super charged this cycle.

"Tools like our new Campground Virtual Tours are quickly gaining favor as more tech-savvy travellers seek out lesser-known campgrounds," said Mark Koep, Founder and CEO of Laramie-based CampgroundViews.com. "Through 360 video and augmented reality technology, we are improving the camper experience by empowering travelers to see and click to book their next campsite."

CampgroundViews.com is a search engine for discovering the perfect campsite with a focus on visual data. The company launched the new campground virtual tours and has quickly amassed an active tour library equal to 25% of Recreation.gov family campgrounds. The company also heads the largest organization of outdoor hospitality professionals in the world, with a goal of improving their operations and expertise to better serve campers.

"In an uncertain world, the outdoor hospitality industry has served as a viable escape for hundreds of millions of travellers around the world," added Koep. "We expect the industry to continue its record pace well into 2022."

CampgroundViews.com aims to take the mystery out of discovering and booking campgrounds, and become the world's best resource for falling in love with the outdoors. See it in action at CampgroundViews.com.

About CampgroundViews.com: Accessible at https://www.campgroundviews.com/ . The company has reinvented the way travelers find, see, click and book their perfect campsite. Campground Virtual Tours are an exclusive and revolutionary new tool with more information and working demo available here: https://www.campgroundviews.com/best-camping-tool-ever/

About Loon's Haven Family Campground: Since 1961, this family-owned campground has been hosting campers from around the world along the shores of scenic Trickey Pond near Naples Maine. Visit https://www.loonshaven.com/ to learn more and book your camping experience.

For information contact Mark Koep at 805-341-3828 or email [email protected] . A media kit is available via this public link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Hb19YNBQ5q5mK_Qjeu6UKBUJSbDBL3Ek?usp=sharing

