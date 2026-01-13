Majority of Congressional Aides Reject the Increasing Use of Profanity by Members of Congress, a New Survey Finds

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey of congressional staffers conducted by the CNCT Capitol Pulse and reported by HillFaith reveals a significant disconnect between the public-facing rhetoric of elected officials and the standards of professional decorum preferred by their staff. According to the findings, 62 percent of responding House and Senate aides believe that the use of profanity by Members of Congress is "seldom or never" acceptable in a professional or public setting.

How do you feel about political leaders using profanity?

The results offer a rare perspective on the internal culture of Capitol Hill, where approximately 12,000 aides serve as the primary researchers, drafters, and negotiators of federal law. As "potty mouth" rhetoric becomes increasingly common in viral social media clips and campaign speeches, the survey suggests that the young professionals who manage the daily operations of the legislative branch remain wary of this shift away from traditional institutional civility.

While a majority of staffers across the political spectrum expressed a preference for cleaner language, the survey identified notable variations based on party affiliation and gender. Republican aides emerged as the most staunch defenders of linguistic decorum, with 68 percent stating that profanity is seldom or never acceptable for elected officials. Among Democratic aides, a smaller but still significant majority of 55 percent shared the same view.

The data also revealed a stark contrast in perspectives between men and women serving on the Hill. Women staffers are considerably more likely to reject the use of profanity by Members, with 70 percent stating it is seldom or never acceptable. In comparison, only 52 percent of male staffers held the same position. These figures highlight a demographic divide in how different segments of the Hill workforce perceive the erosion of formal standards and the impact of aggressive rhetoric on the workplace environment.

The preference for professional restraint comes at a time when political discourse is often characterized by high-octane emotion and confrontational language. The CNCT Capitol Pulse data indicates that despite the prevalence of coarse language in modern political branding, the "intellectual engine" of the Hill still values a more disciplined approach to communication. Only a small minority of staffers—12 percent of Republicans and 18 percent of Democrats—indicated that such language is "frequently or sometimes" acceptable.

The survey is part of a broader effort by HillFaith and its partners to track the evolving views of the congressional workforce on matters of ethics, technology, and professional life. Previous reports have examined aide perspectives on artificial intelligence and workplace adoption of emerging tools, but this latest data focuses on the fundamental human elements of communication and respect.

As the 119th Congress continues its session, the rejection of "potty mouth" rhetoric by a supermajority of staffers serves as a quiet rebuke to the trend of performative outrage. For the many aides who plan to spend their careers in public service, the maintenance of institutional norms remains a priority, suggesting that the long-term health of the legislative branch may depend on a renewed commitment to the civility that staffers clearly still prize.

