SUDBURY, ON, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Vale informs that 35 of 39 employees have now returned to surface at the Company's Totten Mine in Sudbury, Ontario.

All 35 exited the mine through a secondary egress ladder system after the primary exit was rendered inoperable due to damage to the shaft.

Communication and support to employees was provided throughout the ascent by a team of 58 responders from Vale's Mine Rescue team and Ontario Mine Rescue, who are overseeing the extraction effort. Immediate on-site medical support was available to all employees upon reaching surface. Employees reported to surface healthy and eager to return home to family.

Vale is working with its medical partner to conduct individual on-site assessments and monitoring of employees at pre-selected locations during their ascent. Additional physical health checks are also conducted once employees are on surface. Our Critical Incident Stress Management team is also offering mental health support to employees as they arrive on surface.

Vale continues to prioritize the safe and healthy return to surface of the remaining four employees and will provide further updates when everyone is above ground.

SOURCE Vale Canada Limited

