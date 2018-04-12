Majority of Global Online Travel Buyers Visit TripAdvisor before Booking a Hotel or Flight, According to New Study

For access to the full TripAdvisor Path to Purchase study, click here: https://www.tripadvisor.com/TripAdvisorInsights/w2324

"The results of the Path to Purchase study show that on average travelers take a month or more to research their trip, and that during this time, TripAdvisor's influence over consumers' hotel and flight booking decisions is staggering," said Martin Verdon-Roe, vice president of product & marketing, hotels at TripAdvisor. "This gives savvy travel businesses a crucial window of opportunity to engage with these travelers on TripAdvisor at a highly influential stage, especially through our display, metasearch and Business Advantage products."

Globally, TripAdvisor is a Top Site for Travelers Prior to Purchase

The study determined that across the globe, TripAdvisor is the number one most-visited site and app by consumers prior to booking in the top travel markets included in the study. Every month, hundreds of millions of travelers come to TripAdvisor to read candid reviews, check out photos and compare prices to make sure they are booking a vacation that's right for them. Following TripAdvisor, Booking.com, Trivago, Hotels.com and Expedia were the most visited pre-transaction sites.

Most Popular Travel Sites Pre-Transaction TripAdvisor 70% Booking.com 45% Trivago 28% Hotels.com 23% Expedia 22%

The study also shows that TripAdvisor's unquestionable influence of consumers' travel purchasing decisions spans categories, regardless of whether consumers ultimately end up booking on a hotel, online travel agent (OTA) or airline site.

% of Travel Purchasers Who Visit TripAdvisor Site of Transaction Global U.S. Hotel Site 74% 73% OTA Site 67% 78% Airline Site 61% 66%

Vast Majority of Travel Searches Start out Generic

The study found that travelers don't often have a clear destination or even a specific hotel, airline or OTA brand from which to purchase their trip in mind when they begin their research, and are increasingly more comfortable beginning their travel research without a brand or destination in mind.

While travelers might do many online searches over the course of their travel research, when looking at their very first search the study found:

73% of all first searches worldwide in 2017 were generic with no brand or destination mentioned

in 2017 were generic with no brand or destination mentioned 63% of all first travel searches in the U.S. in 2017 were generic with no brand or destination mentioned

TripAdvisor Users More Engaged than Non-TripAdvisor Users

Travel buyers who use TripAdvisor at some stage of their online travel research are considerably more active during the overall path to purchase (on all sites) versus buyers who don't use TripAdvisor.

Aggregated Worldwide Travel Paths

TripAdvisor Users Non-TripAdvisor Users Percentage Difference Visits per User 34 10 +240% Page Views per User 182 56 +225% Total Minutes per User 164 46 +186%

How Brands Can Influence Travelers' Booking Decisions

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, hotels, airlines and other travel companies are looking for new ways to engage with travelers, differentiate their brands and increase conversions.

Last year, TripAdvisor announced a number of new and improved paid opportunities to help travel businesses do just that. Developed to address the specific needs of accommodation and restaurant businesses, the new products allow subscribers to showcase their properties on TripAdvisor, with access to industry-leading tools that help them harness the network effect of working with the world's largest travel site.

Business Advantage is an evolution of TripAdvisor's popular Business Listings product that empowers accommodations to impact booking decisions, differentiate themselves from competitors measure and strengthen their online reputation by leveraging industry-leading tools and reporting. Subscribers can choose from two levels of access – Preferred and Standard – designed to provide owners with a tailored solution to better meet their individual needs.

For restaurants, their page on TripAdvisor is fast becoming their window to the world. TripAdvisor Premium was developed as a cost-effective way to showcase a restaurant, helping it stand out to potential customers by pinning a favourite review, promoting the top three reasons customers love the restaurant, and displaying a multimedia Storyboard.

Most recently, TripAdvisor has launched Sponsored Placements, a new advertising solution enabling accommodation and restaurant businesses to capture the attention of travellers and drive quality, targeted traffic to their property by advertising in high visibility placements on the site, including above search results.

Methodology

The "Path to Purchase Study" evaluates travel-related online behavior from research to purchase. The study was conducted by comScore using their proprietary desktop consumer panel data from April – September 2017 across 12 global markets.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, the world's largest travel site*, enables travelers to unleash the full potential of every trip. With over 600 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings worldwide – covering approximately 7.5 million accommodations, airlines, attractions, and restaurants -- TripAdvisor provides travelers with the wisdom of the crowds to help them decide where to stay, how to fly, what to do and where to eat. TripAdvisor also compares prices from more than 200 hotel booking sites so travelers can find the lowest price on the hotel that's right for them. TripAdvisor-branded sites are available in 49 markets, and are home to the world's largest travel community of 455 million average monthly unique visitors**, all looking to get the most out of every trip. TripAdvisor: Know better. Book better. Go better.

The subsidiaries and affiliates of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) own and operate a portfolio of websites under 20 other travel media brands:

www.airfarewatchdog.com, www.bookingbuddy.com, www.citymaps.com, www.cruisecritic.com, www.familyvacationcritic.com, www.flipkey.com, www.thefork.com (including www.lafourchette.com, www.eltenedor.com, www.iens.nl and www.dimmi.com.au), www.gateguru.com, www.holidaylettings.co.uk, www.holidaywatchdog.com, www.housetrip.com, www.jetsetter.com, www.niumba.com, www.onetime.com, www.oyster.com, www.seatguru.com, www.smartertravel.com, www.tingo.com, www.vacationhomerentals.com and www.viator.com

TRIP-G

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/majority-of-global-online-travel-buyers-visit-tripadvisor-before-booking-a-hotel-or-flight-according-to-new-study-300628574.html

SOURCE TripAdvisor, Inc.