Majority of Leaders Want to Enhance Compassion but Don't Know How

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eighty percent of leaders want to enhance their compassion, but are not sure how to do that, according to a recent Harvard Business Review survey.

eMindful , the leading provider of live, virtual mindfulness solutions, has been recognized for leading with compassion. The organization was named a Best of the Best Elite Award winner for the Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness®. eMindful also has been honored by the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation® , Great Places to Work® and Shortlister for placing value in its people and using compassion and innovative practices in wellness and human resources to care for its employees and clients.

"This is the time for compassionate leadership," said Mary Pigatti, CEO, eMindful. "Compassion is an essential quality for leaders to build emotional intelligence, guide their teams, overcome obstacles, and cultivate a positive working environment to achieve results."

Employees have relied on their leaders to guide them through the uncertainty of the pandemic. Now leaders are turning to compassion to protect their population and benefit their bottom line. Research from The Greater Good Science Center at Berkeley University found that when you reconnect with your innate compassion, you see a stronger connection with employees, which can lead to positive results for your business.

eMindful recently introduced Cultivating Compassion, a program to help leading organizations through the pandemic and beyond. The live, expert-led, virtual mindfulness program was inspired by valuable data insights from a survey of thousands of employees across the country who reported needing compassion as a top attribute from their leaders.

"People have experienced fear and grief, confusion, anger, overwhelm, and exhaustion," Pigatti said. "They need leaders who understand the distress they are experiencing, genuinely care and actively help them manage stress, foster positive relationships, achieve optimal performance, and flourish in the workplace."

Organizations that are looking for a partner to help them lead with compassion and provide a blueprint for a flourishing workforce can contact [email protected] .

About eMindful

eMindful provides evidence-based, mindfulness programs for everyday life and chronic conditions by helping individuals make every moment matter with greater focus, creativity, and purposeful decision making.

Media Contact:

Zev Suissa

eMindful

772-569-4540

[email protected]

SOURCE eMindful

Related Links

https://www.emindful.com/about/

