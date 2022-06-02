Majority of People Expect Schools and Employers to Step Up on Mental Health Matters, According to New Global Study from Pearson

More than 80% of people globally say their employer and their child's school or university should do more to address mental health and wellbeing

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Great Resignation continues to disrupt the global economy, Pearson, the world's leading learning company, today released new public opinion research showing that people around the world are prioritizing mental health and wellbeing in career and education choices.

Notably, the Pearson Global Learner Survey, a poll of 5,000 people in five countries, found:

85% expect their employers to address the mental health and wellbeing of employees, with 32% saying their employers have not taken any action to address employees' mental health and wellbeing.

Nearly all respondents believe accessible mental health services in school are critical, but there's a disconnect. Globally, 92% of parents think schools should provide free mental health services to students and staff, but only 26% of schools report these resources are available at their child's school.

When it comes to education on how to improve mental health, expectations of schools and universities are high, too.

61% of people globally believe children should be introduced to wellness and mental health awareness in primary or middle school.

And 91% of parents agree schools should play a bigger role in training people to solve today's mental health issues.

"Work and school are the places where we spend the most time, outside our family life. Employees and families are demanding that employers and schools work harder to address the mental health crisis that has been exacerbated over the last two and a half years," said Morgan Champion, school counseling lead, Pearson Virtual Schools. "As Covid becomes endemic and we become accustomed to new ways of working and learning, organizations will need to incorporate wellness and wellbeing into their offerings in strategic and innovative ways to stay competitive and better serve their communities and constituents."

Among other findings of the survey:

With the tightest talent market in recent history, job seekers are prioritizing mental health resources as they reevaluate their current or potential new jobs.

Around the world, 90% of people think more highly of employers that actively address employee mental health and wellbeing, and 86% say mental health and wellness benefits are an important part of their decision on whether to pursue a new job.

And mental health support is not just a forefront topic in the workplace; it's also important in schools. When making choices about their children's education, mental health services matter to parents.

More than 90% of parents regard mental health and wellbeing services as important elements when considering higher education institutions for themselves or their children.

And the same number are more inclined to consider colleges or universities who care about the mental health of their students.

The report also found that nearly 80% of respondents have specific and tangible requests of both corporations and educational institutions to help improve mental health: a set amount of mental health days off from work and school, free mental health services, and access to physical fitness activities and wellness resources, including helpline numbers, research, clinic locations, and online therapy options.

About the Global Learner Survey

This poll was conducted by Morning Consult from April 13 to April 18, 2022, among a total sample of 5,008 respondents between the ages of 16 to 70 years old in the United States, United Kingdom, Brazil, India, and China. The interviews were conducted online. Results are representative of the online population with a margin of error of plus and minus three percentage points.

Now in its fourth year, Pearson's Global Learner Survey is the leading poll of learners on education issues in the world, offering a deeper understanding of trends in education and providing key data to help further discussions on many important issues.

