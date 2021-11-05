Majority Of Southerners Believe Discussions Of Race Are Important But Major Divisions On Key Issues, Survey Finds

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 annual survey from E Pluribus Unum (EPU) reveals warning signs of a growing divide and renewed complacency on racial attitudes. After progress acknowledging systemic racism and underlying barriers to opportunity following the conversations sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic and the murder of George Floyd, attitudes are reverting to pre-pandemic levels showcasing a growing racial divide. The recent survey finds major divides by race on a range of issues, including attitudes on Critical Race Theory, COVID-19, the causes of poverty, whether systemic racism exists, voting rights, police reform and more. The survey, conducted in October 2021, by GBAO Strategies included 1,800 participants (600 Black respondents, Latino respondents, and white respondents each) and tracked attitudes on race, class, and equity, as well as pertinent national issues and policies in the South. This is the fifth survey in a deep-dive series by EPU focused on the American South, the first of which was released in 2019.

"It's encouraging to know that majorities across racial lines agree that it's important to discuss issues of race, but it's critical to maintain these discussions as we see red flags," said Mitch Landrieu, Founder and President of E Pluribus Unum. "When the intensity and public discussion about race and systemic racism decreases, we are noticing negative attitudes increase back to 2019 levels. It's proof positive that these discussions must be sustained to make true progress."