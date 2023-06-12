Majority of Women Worry about a Mass Shooting; Fewer Believe Reform of Gun Laws is Likely to Occur, According to New Poll from All In Together

12 Jun, 2023

More than 6 in 10 Republican Women Support Restrictions on Certain Types of Firearms

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new survey by All In Together and Echelon Insights found that gun issues are one of the most important concerns of women voters, so much so that for Democratic and Independent women it is a deal-breaker when it comes to their support of a candidate. And majorities of Republican women also support some measures on gun control.

Notable Survey Data:

  • 51% of all women voters think a mass shooting is very or somewhat likely to happen near where they live, but just 43% think it will become harder to legally purchase a firearm in the state in which they live.
  • GOP women voters are less likely to think a mass shooting will happen near them than Democratic and independent women: 35% of GOP women think it's very or somewhat likely, while 59% of Democratic women have those concerns.
  • More than eight in 10 women (83%) support restricting gun ownership for people under age 21, and 82% of women support implementing laws that would make it easier for police to confiscate guns from people believed to be a threat to others.
  • There is a gender divide within the Republican Party around some gun policies, particularly restricting certain types of firearms (61% of GOP women would support such a restriction while only 41% of GOP men would).

Lauren Leader, Co-founder and CEO of All In Together, said of the survey, "As mass shootings and gun violence continue to plague the country, women voters are increasingly concerned and turning that concern into political passion and activism. And while gun restrictions remain a divisive issue, women, even across party lines, are largely united in wanting to see some laws enacted that make it harder for young people and those who could pose a threat to access firearms. That's a critically important trend that we will continue to follow."

This survey looked at 856 registered voters in the Likely Electorate nationwide from May 8-10, 2023, with a 3.4 margin of error. The survey also oversampled 421 women with a 4.1 margin of error for a total of 1277 respondents surveyed. The survey was conducted online using a non probability sample.

Complete polling data is available at www.aitogether.org.

About All In Together
All In Together (AIT) is a national, nonpartisan nonprofit with a mission to equip, educate, and empower voting-age women to participate fully in America's civic and political life.

