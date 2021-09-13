MajorKey Becomes an Official Atlassian Specialized Partner in Cloud

MajorKey delivers quality migration services to Atlassian Customers transitioning from on-premise to the Cloud. Tweet this

Cloud Specialized Partner services include:

Management of migration projects, including readiness and implementation, from active oversight through to execution

Tailored services for training for internal teams, product integrations, customizations, process automation, and security needs

Optimization and resolution of customer use cases that involve enterprise-level complexity with the ability to pivot quickly to resolve unexpected requirements while keeping pace with the project timeline

Guidance on strategies for additional aspects of the project including new integrations and applications

MajorKey's security-first approach to cloud migration and adoption is designed to ensure that each customer takes a phased, transparent path that's pragmatic, cost-effective and user-friendly—keeping stakeholders in full control of their cloud environment as it grows.

"The Cloud Specialization certification allows MajorKey to deliver quality migration services and peace of mind to Atlassian Customers as they transition from on-premise to the Cloud—swiftly realizing Atlassian's Cloud promise of speed, productivity, and innovation," said Blaine Pryce, Vice President of Sales, DevOps and Cloud.

MajorKey has more than 420 technical, sales and delivery specialists to help its clients unlock the benefits of cloud-enabled digital transformation. In addition to Cloud Migration and Adoption services, MajorKey also provides services that include, Digital Strategy, Enterprise Service Management, Identity Access Management, DevOps and Software Development and Managed Services.

About MajorKey Technologies

MajorKey Technologies is a leading global technology strategy, design and enterprise operations partner to public and private sector clients focused on cloud-enabled digital transformation. With more than twenty years' experience, the Company guides clients through complex technology landscapes to arrive at simple, smart choices that are implemented to the very highest standards. MajorKey delivers better experiences through harmonized technologies that power its customer's digital transformation. Its services include Digital Strategy, Enterprise Service Management, Identity Access Management, DevOps and Software Development, Cloud Adoption and Managed Services. The Company holds top tier partnerships with some of the world's leading innovators, including AWS, SailPoint, AppDynamics, Okta and Atlassian, to name a few. For more information, go to majorkeytech.com.

