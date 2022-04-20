MajorKey Technologies Receives Atlassian Partner of the Year 2021 in ITSM Solutions

We are very proud of this recognition, as well as the services we provide our clients to reach their full potential. Tweet this

"Atlassian would like to congratulate this year's Partner of the Year award recipients," said Ko Mistry, Atlassian's Head of Global Channels. "Our partners go above and beyond for our customers and play an instrumental role in our customers' success. We are excited to spotlight some of our top partners who provide cutting edge solutions and Atlassian services to our customers."

MajorKey unlocks the full value of the Atlassian tool suite and are trusted advisors in how to help clients harness the power of Atlassian's HIPAA-compliant Jira and Confluence Cloud. Over the past decade, public and private sector clients across a range of sectors have turned to MajorKey for Cloud Migrations, Service Management, DevOps Transformation, DevOps Toolchain Automation, Managed Services, and Advisory Services.

"Our MajorKey team is very proud of this recognition, as well as the services we provide our clients to reach their full potential," said MajorKey Technologies President Michael Yario. "With so many incredible solutions available to organizations to optimize the way they work, our team takes great satisfaction in taking all those solutions and making them work in harmony for our clients. We're gratified Atlassian acknowledges our fulfillment of our promise."

As an Enterprise-level Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner, MajorKey has deep expertise in providing clients with extensive product customization, Atlassian design and implementation, cloud migration services, and integrations with existing client technologies.

About MajorKey Technologies

MajorKey Technologies is a leading global technology strategy, design and enterprise operations partner to public and private sector clients focused on cloud-enabled digital transformation. With more than twenty years' experience, the Company guides clients through complex technology landscapes to arrive at simple, smart choices that are implemented to the very highest standards. MajorKey delivers better experiences through harmonized technologies that power its customer's digital transformation. Its services include Digital Strategic Consulting, Enterprise Service Management, Identity Access Management, DevSecOps and Software Development, Cloud Adoption and Managed Services delivered through its highly skilled teams of onshore, nearshore and offshore resources. The Company holds top tier partnerships with some of the world's leading innovators, including AWS, SailPoint, AppDynamics, Okta and Atlassian, to name a few. For more information, go to majorkeytech.com.

