MajorKey Technologies Selected to Deliver DDIL Identity Capabilities at the Tactical Edge

NomadID Enables Continuous, Secure Access in Disconnected and Contested Environments

CHICAGO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MajorKey Technologies today announced that a U.S. Department of Defense agency has selected NomadID, MajorKey's Disconnected, Denied, Intermittent, and Limited-bandwidth (DDIL) Identity, Credentialing, and Access Management (ICAM) solution, to deliver resilient, identity and access capabilities across operational environments where connectivity cannot be assumed.

The agency operates in contested and communication-degraded environments where maintaining trusted digital identity is critical. Traditional cloud-dependent solutions lose functionality when connectivity is disrupted, creating gaps in authentication and access control at moments of peak mission demand. To support operations, the agency requires identity services that remain available across the full spectrum of network conditions, from fully connected environments to complete disconnection at the tactical edge.

NomadID, developed by Oxford Computer Group, a MajorKey Technologies company, is a containerized DDIL identity solution built to extend enterprise-grade authentication and access management to the tactical edge. It integrates with Microsoft Entra ID, Azure Stack Edge, and supporting identity platforms to enable secure access to critical applications, even when fully disconnected from enterprise network s or the commercial internet.

NomadID's identity orchestration layer, powered by Strata Identity, dynamically adapts between full Microsoft Entra ID verification when connected and locally cached credential validation when disconnected, ensuring uninterrupted access without disrupting the operator's experience.

"This project represents a major milestone for MajorKey and for NomadID," said Michael Yario, CEO of MajorKey Technologies. "We built this solution in close collaboration with our partners to address a critical identity challenge in DDIL environments. Delivering these capabilities enables secure, continuous access for mission operations where it matters most."

NomadID delivers measurable operational advantages, including:

Continuous identity and access across fully connected, degraded, and discounted environments

across fully connected, degraded, and discounted environments Phishing-resistant, Zero Trust-aligned MFA , supporting DoD Zero Trust Strategy and OMB M-22-09

, supporting DoD Zero Trust Strategy and OMB M-22-09 Seamless TAK identity integration, enabling role-based access across ATAK and WinTAK clients at the tactical edge

With NomadID, the agency can modernize identity management while maintaining operational flexibility across disconnected environments. The solution enables a secure, continuous identity layer that supports mission execution and a shared operational picture across distributed forces.

Learn more about NomadID here.

About MajorKey Technologies:

MajorKey Technologies is a leading identity security partner helping organizations simplify and secure complex IT environments. With expertise spanning advisory, implementation, and managed services, MajorKey enables enterprises to manage and protect human and non-human identities across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises environments.

As a Microsoft Security Solutions Partner, strengthened by the acquisition of Oxford Computer Group-US, an eight-time Microsoft Partner of the Year, MajorKey brings deep expertise in enterprise and federal identity programs. Through strategic partnerships with CyberArk, Microsoft, SailPoint, and Saviynt, MajorKey empowers organizations to reduce risk, improve efficiency, and transform identity into a strategic business enabler.

For more information, visit www.majorkeytech.com and follow MajorKey on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Kristie Scarbinsky, VP of Marketing

MajorKey Technologies

[email protected]

SOURCE MajorKey Technologies