Majors Management Announces Acquisition of the Convenience Store Assets of Regal Oil

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC (together with its affiliates, "Majors"), a rapidly growing leader in the U.S. convenience store industry, announced today its acquisition of 14 convenience stores and numerous dealer supply accounts from Regal Oil, Inc. of San Angelo, TX ("Regal"). The Regal portfolio increases Majors' existing presence in Texas and expands Majors' footprint throughout the central US to Kansas.

"We are very excited to expand our retail presence in west Texas with the Regal locations and to extend our multi-state supply network with this acquisition," said Majors' President, Ben Smith. "We are committed to providing high-quality and dependable service to Regal's company-operated locations and supply customers."

"The addition of these sites to Majors' network is further evidence of our continued commitment to our growth strategy," said Marvin Hewatt, the founder and CEO of Majors.

This is the 8th transaction for Majors in the last 16 months. In 2020, Majors also acquired the retail fuel distribution business of The McPherson Companies adding nearly 200 retail fuel supply contracts to Majors' supply network. Majors is committed to growth and anticipates closing on several additional acquisitions in 2020 and 2021.

About Majors Management, LLC

Majors Management, LLC, headquartered in Lawrenceville, GA, together with its affiliates, supplies fuel to nearly 800 convenience store locations. Majors is a leading owner, developer and operator of conveniences stores and a distributor of high-quality branded motor fuels. Majors partners with the best petroleum brands including Shell, Chevron, Texaco, Exxon, Mobil, Phillips, 76, Sunoco, Valero, Citgo and Alon. Its current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. https://www.majorsmanagement.com/

For further information, please contact:

Majors Management, LLC

Benjamin Smith

[email protected]

770-338-2620

SOURCE Majors Management, LLC

Related Links

https://www.majorsmanagement.com/home/

