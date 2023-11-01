MAJORS MANAGEMENT ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF THE TRANSACTION WITH COPEC FOR MAPCO EXPRESS INC.

News provided by

Majors Management, LLC

01 Nov, 2023, 17:16 ET

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC. (together with its affiliates, "Majors") announced today it has completed its transaction with Copec. As previously announced on April 27, 2023, the equity transaction includes 192 Mapco-branded convenience stores in Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky (together with certain affiliates, "MAPCO"). It also includes MAPCO's wholesale fuel division, loyalty program, brand and other intellectual property.

Continue Reading
A Mapco facility from 2022
A Mapco facility from 2022

Majors' President, Ben Smith, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, "The acquisition of MAPCO aligns perfectly with our long-term growth and expansion plans. We are confident that this transaction will bring together the strengths and expertise of two industry leaders to better serve the evolving needs of customers and markets. We are committed to growing the MAPCO brand and loyalty program and keeping Mapco's highest standards of service and quality to customers."

The acquisition of Mapco by Majors will leverage the collective knowledge, experience, and resources of both organizations allowing Majors to expand its reach and offering to customers in new and existing markets. Customers and partners of Mapco can expect a seamless transition.

Dinsmore & Shohl LLP served as lead legal counsel for Majors.

About Majors Management, LLC

Lawrenceville, GA-based Majors Management, LLC is an owner, developer and operator of convenience stores and a distributor of high-quality branded and unbranded motor fuels. Majors and its affiliates supply fuel to over 1,400 convenience store locations. Majors' current markets include Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, North Carolina, Mississippi, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.

Contacts:
For further information, please contact:
Majors Management, LLC
Benjamin Smith, President
[email protected]
770-338-2620

SOURCE Majors Management, LLC

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.