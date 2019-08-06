Majors Management, LLC announces purchase of Bowden Oil

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Majors Management, LLC ("Majors") has successfully closed on its purchase of the assets of Bowden Oil Company, Inc. ("Bowden"). Bowden is a Central Alabama fuel distributor and operator of the Shop "N" Fill convenience store chain.

Majors is a multi-brand fuel distributor and owner of convenience stores operating in 11 states throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and Texas. "We are pleased to acquire the Bowden assets, which are first class, and have a long history of performing under the Shop "N" Fill brand. The employees are dedicated to their stores, and we welcome them all to the Majors family as we transition these locations to Majors' Hop-In store brand," said Majors' founder and CEO Marvin Hewatt.

Ben Smith, Majors' President, said: "This acquisition of approximately 40 million gallons fits our current footprint in the Southeast and our growth strategy. We are excited to add more units in Alabama. We are dedicated to growing our business, and this acquisition meets our needs as we expand our organization." Bowden operates under the Chevron brand which Steve Perry, Majors' Vice President of Operations said added to Majors' existing volumes and advances Majors' goals of becoming Chevron's largest and best distributor in the eastern half of the United States.

Majors currently owns over 400 convenience-store units and sells over 400 million gallons of motor fuels under the Chevron, Texaco, Shell, Exxon, Mobil, Sunoco, Valero, Conoco, Phillips, 76, and Alon brands.

Contact:

Benjamin Smith, President

ben@majorsmgmt.com

(770) 338-2620

SOURCE Majors Management, LLC