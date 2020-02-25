MAKA High-Potency CBD Line for Active Lifestyles Launches

DENVER, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time for a CBD brand developed by, and for, athletes with portable packaging, simple potency information, and formulas created to provide relief wherever they are, when they need it. MAKA is grown in the storied hemp fields of Colorado's Western Slope by local farmers using organic farming practices and sustainable ethos. Every MAKA product is designed and formulated by a team of scientists, longtime hemp farmers, and fitness professionals with deep experience in CBD, terpenes, hemp, and more.

MAKA is CBD without the fluff and false promises. MAKA CBD is made with certified full-spectrum hemp extract oil, and products are lab-tested to ensure purity, potency, and consistent concentration.

MAKA's range of active lifestyle CBD products includes:

Daily Wellness Capsules: 20mg of full-spectrum, phytocannabinoid-rich CBD sourced from our organic farming partners in Colorado, extracted at cGMP facilities in Colorado.

Topical Recovery Stick: A non-greasy glide stick, so the healing is directed at a moment's notice. The high potency of 500mg of full-spectrum CBD blended with MAKA's Broad Spectrum CBD distillate is manufactured using next-generation processes in the USA, sourced from organic farming partners, extracted at cGMP facilities in Colorado, lab and workout tested.

Soothing CBD Roll-On Oil: Deliver soothing skincare and massage in moisturizing oils around sore muscles and joints. Roll on 200mg of phytocannabinoid-rich, full-spectrum CBD with essential oils, sweet almond, and jojoba oils. Soothing, moisturizing benefits to help with recovery from the elements. 200mg of full-spectrum CBD sourced from organic farming partners in Colorado, extracted at cGMP facilities in Colorado, lab and post-workout tested.

MAKA is designed for, and by, lifetime athletes who live active lifestyles. MAKA's delivery systems are pure, potent, and packable. MAKA products contain substantial amounts of phytochemicals, cannabinoids, and terpenes found only in hemp plants grown on the Western Slopes of Colorado.

With MAKA, people know the actual concentration of CBD because MAKA uses a simple "potency" system so users know how much is in every dose.

"It was important for us to take the right amount of time in product development to find the right formulas and delivery systems for active lifestyles. This meant regularly getting out of the lab and into the community, on hikes, runs, into the powder and into yoga and HIIT classes to try our products in people's hands before we launched," said Jeffrey Moore, MAKA CEO. "Racing to get a product into the hot CBD market wasn't our approach. Instead, we were committed to bringing something better, in every way, into the market."

MAKA relies on its local, organic farming partners, lab-and-life tested formulations, next-generation manufacturing in the USA, and the most trustworthy third-party testing available to create this lineup with active lifestyles in mind.

