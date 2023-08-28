Máka Mia Pizza Introduces Mia V4.5, a New Robotic Pizza Shop

New system helps retailers increase revenue 24/7 while delivering a premium

product; Robotic Pizza Shop features stone hearth ovens and fresh dough

HARRISON, Ohio, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Máka Mia Pizza is revolutionizing the North American pizza market with the introduction of its new Mia V4.5 Robotic Pizza Shop. Partnering with a thriving pizza robotic system from Europe, Máka Mia has combined its superior pizza with the newest version of the robotic oven and are introducing it to the the United States food industry market. This new process creates unbelievably great tasting pizza in three minutes using precision robotics.

Máka Mia Pizza is made with a private cheese blend, a never-canned Italian family pizza sauce recipe, and proprietary dough balls designed for a light center and crisp edge and bottom. The Robotic Pizza Shop features two stone hearth ovens that will perfectly cook and serve great pizzas in less than three minutes, without human assistance. From soup to nuts, Maka Mia has a cutting-edge turn-key operation, and is excited to spearhead this revolution. It's designed for retailers with significant foot traffic, including college and university communities, airports, hotels, amusement parks, convenient stores, and stadiums and sports facilities.

"This is a perfect opportunity for retailers looking to increase revenue with limited labor requirements while still delivering a premium product," said Matt Maas, Founder & CEO of Máka Mia Pizza. "The quality is hard to believe until you experience it for yourself. That's why we're scheduling demos across the U.S., to give food service industry and retail partners the chance for a hands-on presentation and taste test. I challenge anyone to match the total package of quality, convenience and advanced technology of Máka Mia's Robotic Pizza Shop."

To explore how retailers can offer great pizza and address cost and labor issues while increasing sales, contact Máka Mia Pizza CEO Matt Maas at 513-503-6052, or [email protected]. To schedule a demo, contact sales consultants Nate Farwich (513-687-0484, [email protected]) or Zach Russell (513-802-2899, [email protected].) For more information, check out the video here.

