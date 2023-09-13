Makaan Investment Group announces they are now accepting passive investments for Gallery at Katy, a 316 unit Multifamily Investment Deal with Hybrid investment choices for accredited investors

Makaan Investment Group

13 Sep, 2023, 09:30 ET

Projected numbers at 2.2X Equity Multiple or 6% on annual accrual and return. 

HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 

Deal highlights:

Introducing Gallery at Katy Apartments - New Investment Deal with hybrid investment choices for accredited investors with projected numbers at 2.2X Equity Multiple or gain 6% annual accrual and return.
Invest in Gallery at Katy
Two separate investment strategies Class A (Income) and Class B (Growth):

Class A is income based
Highlights:
Current payment coupon at 6% annualized (0.5% of principal paid monthly)
Accrual of 6% annualized on the principal value (0.5% of principal value accrues monthly)
Main advantage:
Cash flow before the LP or GP gets paid
Also compounding returns so the actual ROI is growing each month.

Class B is growth based
Highlights
Traditional LP structure with 80/20 split and a projected 2.2X LP equity multiple and 18% IRR at exit.
Projected 5% annual cash on cash (paid quarterly) after a 12-month stabilization period
Main Advantage: Backend equity and taking advantage of conservative underwriting (Our projected exit Cap rate is 5.25% and the current market cap rate for Katy is 4.8%)

Both classes are taking advantage of projected 75%+ Year 1 Bonus Depreciation and over 110% over the 5 year investment.

Minimum Investment at $100k

**All numbers are projections

If you are ready to learn more on our deal webinar with our investor relations team sign up here: https://www.deals.makaaninvestmentgroup.com/galleryatkaty-5133-5334

You can also check out all docs on the deal and make your investment commitment on our secure investor portal here: https://makaaninvestmentgroup.investnext.com/portal/offerings/4232/

Secure your investment soon spots are limited

Our offerings under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D are for only accredited investors who meet the definition of an accredited investor as described by SEC guidelines. This is not an offer for the sale of securities. The sale of any securities is only made through a private placement memorandum after the potential investor qualifies for the placement of the investment.

CONTACT:
Tracey Tyler
[email protected]

SOURCE Makaan Investment Group

