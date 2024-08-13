Makai Capital-backed Paladin Holdings Acquires Ultra-Pak, Inc.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Makai Capital Partners, has acquired Ultra-Pak, Inc. ("Ultra-Pak") of Greer, SC. Ultra-Pak is a leading regional contract manufacturer, packager and distribution company of personal care and cleaning products in the Jan-San and Hospitality markets.

"We are excited to welcome Ultra-Pak to the Paladin Holdings portfolio," said Andrew Fulford, Managing Partner of Makai Capital Partners. "Ultra-Pak expands our liquid and powder filling capabilities and allows us to satisfy customer volume demands for our packaged detergents and cleaning products. Additionally, Ultra-Pak's strong presence in the Hospitality market makes it an ideal fit for our market positioning and portfolio strategy."

Founded in 1992, Ultra-Pak, Inc. provides a variety of contract manufacturing and packaging as well as turn-key solutions for customers looking for everything from package design, fulfillment, and distribution. Additionally, Ultra-Pak produces, markets and distributes household cleaning and personal care amenities to the Jan-San and Hospitality markets.

ABOUT PALADIN HOLDINGS

Headquartered in Greenville, SC, Paladin Holdings, LLC is a manufacturer and distributor of detergents, industrial cleaning products and related chemicals to a variety of end markets in the Southeastern US. Committed to environmental sustainability, Paladin partners with its suppliers and customers to promote beneficial reuse and utilizes surplus chemicals in production whenever possible to reduce pollution, be more resource efficient, and limit waste in the chemical supply chain. For more information, visit http://www.paladin-holdings.com

ABOUT ULTRA-PAK

Ultra-Pak, Inc., headquartered in Greer, SC, and is a leading packager and distributor of personal care and cleaning products to the Jan-San and Hospitality markets. For more information, visit http://www.ultrapakinc.com

ABOUT MAKAI CAPITAL PARTNERS

Makai Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that acquires and supports lower middle-market businesses in industrial products and services. Makai focuses its investments on founder-owned businesses looking for their transition to outside investment and then partners with existing management teams to scale and reach their company's potential. Makai supports its portfolio companies with technology enablement, strategic advisory, and the financial resources needed to accelerate their growth. For more information, visit http://www.makaicapitalpartners.com

