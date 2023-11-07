Makai Capital Partners acquires New Life Chemical & Equipment, Inc., an industry leading chemical beneficial reuse company.

News provided by

Makai Capital Partners

07 Nov, 2023, 00:00 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Makai Capital Partners, a Davidson, NC based private equity firm, along with equity investors Capital For Business, Inc. and Konza Valley Capital, has acquired New Life Chemical & Equipment, Inc. ("New Life") of Greenville, SC. New Life is a leading beneficial reuse chemical manufacturing and distribution company serving a diverse array of end markets. This acquisition is the first addition to Makai Capital's specialty chemical manufacturing group, Paladin Holdings, LLC.

"New Life is a company with a strong culture and sense of purpose that plays a critical role in the chemical supply chain," said Andrew Fulford, Managing Partner of Makai Capital Partners. "We see New Life as an outstanding fit to our Paladin Holdings portfolio of sustainable chemical manufacturers. We look forward to supporting management as they expand their product offerings and geographic reach."

For over 25 years, New Life has been a trusted partner to chemical manufacturing companies who need an outlet for surplus, expired, or orphaned materials in a safe and environmentally friendly manner.  New Life has extensive expertise and capabilities to reformulate or recertify as needed and find uses and customers for these surplus chemicals in the secondary market, finding beneficial reuse and giving it "New Life."

Ron Rountree, former owner of New Life, commented, "In looking for a new owner that could build on New Life's foundation and set the direction for future growth, it was very important for us to find a partner who valued our culture and mission as much as we do.  I believe Andrew and Makai Capital understand what makes our company special and will be good stewards of New Life and will deliver greater success this next phase for the company."

Tim Northcutt, New Life's President added, "I'm excited to be a part of this next chapter for New Life. We have a great company, and I believe working with Makai Capital will enable us to expand what we do, who we serve and ultimately have an even greater positive impact on the communities where we work and live."

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust of St. Louis, MO served as the senior lender on this transaction. 

ABOUT MAKAI CAPITAL PARTNERS

Makai Capital Partners is a private equity firm that acquires and supports middle-market businesses in industrial products and services. Makai focuses on founder-owned businesses looking for their first transition to outside investment.  Makai's strategy is to grow a portfolio of industrial businesses that make a positive environmental impact either through the products they manufacture or the services they provide. Makai provides its portfolio companies with professional management expertise and financial resources to accelerate their growth.  For more information, visit http://www.makaicapitalpartners.com

ABOUT NEW LIFE CHEMICAL

New Life Chemical, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Greenville, SC, is a leading distributor of surplus chemicals and wholesale manufacturer of commercial cleaning products.  For more information, visit http://www.newlife-chem.com

SOURCE Makai Capital Partners

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.