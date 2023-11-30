Makai Capital Partners' Paladin Holdings acquires Texize, Inc., a chemical manufacturing company of industrial and commercial cleaning products

News provided by

Makai Capital Partners

30 Nov, 2023, 00:30 ET

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paladin Holdings LLC, a portfolio company of Makai Capital Partners, has acquired Texize, Inc. ("Texize") of Greenville, SC. Texize is a leading regional manufacturer of industrial and commercial soaps, detergents, and other associated cleaning products.

"We are very pleased to welcome Texize to the Paladin Holdings portfolio," said Andrew Fulford, Managing Partner of Makai Capital Partners. "Texize has strong brand equity and a customer loyalty that make it an ideal fit for our market positioning and portfolio strategy."

The Texize Chemical Company incorporated in 1946 and produced both industrial and household cleaning products for nationwide distribution. In 1986, the Dow Chemical Company acquired the Texize consumer products division. Since that time, Texize has focused on producing industrial grade cleaning products and chemicals used in a variety of industrial production processes.  The Texize brand awareness and reputation for a commitment to quality remains very strong throughout the Southeast.

Steve Gilliam, former owner of Texize, commented, "I am excited to see this next phase for Texize." "Texize is well respected throughout our markets and, with the additional resources from Paladin Holdings, I believe Texize will strengthen its product offerings and increase production capacity to reach more customers."

Along with Makai Capital Partners, Capital For Business, Inc. and Konza Valley Capital, Inc. are equity investors in Paladin Holdings. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust of St. Louis, MO served as the senior lender on this transaction. 

ABOUT MAKAI CAPITAL PARTNERS

Makai Capital Partners is a private equity firm that acquires and supports middle-market businesses in industrial products and services. Makai focuses on founder-owned businesses looking for their first transition to outside investment.  Makai's strategy is to grow a portfolio of industrial businesses that make a positive environmental impact either through the products they manufacture or the services they provide. Makai supports its portfolio companies with professional management expertise, strategic advisory, and financial resources to accelerate their growth.  For more information, visit http://www.makaicapitalpartners.com

ABOUT TEXIZE

Texize Inc., headquartered in Greenville, SC, and is a leading regional manufacturer of commercial and industrial cleaning products.  For more information, visit http://www.texize.com

SOURCE Makai Capital Partners

Also from this source

Makai Capital Partners acquires New Life Chemical & Equipment, Inc., an industry leading chemical beneficial reuse company.

Makai Capital Partners acquires New Life Chemical & Equipment, Inc., an industry leading chemical beneficial reuse company.

Makai Capital Partners, a Davidson, NC based private equity firm, along with equity investors Capital For Business, Inc. and Konza Valley Capital,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Acquisitions, Mergers and Takeovers

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.