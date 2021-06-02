Makana Mask Is First Elastomer Reusable Half-Face Mask to Receive Nelson BFC Certification

OGDEN, Utah, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Makana Masks, the American manufacturer of innovative reusable safety masks, has received certification from Nelson Labs as a Level 1 Barrier Face Covering. Makana is the first and only elastomer reusable half-face mask to receive this important certification.

Specifically, Makana Masks have been found to comply with ASTM F3502, "Standard Specification for Barrier Face Coverings." To achieve this standard, masks undergo a sodium chloride aerosol challenge (NaCl) to evaluate filtration efficiency, as well as an airflow resistance test to measure breathability. Having met Level 1 standards, Makana Masks are now advancing to Level 2 testing.

"We created Makana Masks to fill a void in the mask industry," says founder and CEO David Mathews, a retired orthopedic surgeon. "The goal was to provide a comfortable, easy-to-use, reusable mask that protected the wearer better than disposable masks. Our Nelson BFC certification is an important milestone on our journey and we couldn't be more excited."

Makana Masks offer a significantly higher degree of personal protection to the wearer than cloth face coverings or disposable masks, while offering the convenience and portability of a half-face mask.

Makana Masks are made of soft, durable elastomer and feature memory foam facial seals that conform to the contours of the face, ensuring that air flows through the filter and not around it. They are washable and reusable, making them less expensive over time and more environmentally responsible than disposable masks.

Nelson Labs, a subsidiary of Sotera Health, is an industry-leading, global provider of laboratory testing and expert advisory services. Its mask certification program is the gold-standard for certifying the efficacy of masks used to protect wearers from COVID-19 as well as other pathogens and pollutants. Documentation of test results is available upon request.

